Monster Hunter Rise finally gets a release date on PC

Capcom has just wrapped its big Tokyo Game Show presentation on all things Monster Hunter, giving us some new details on the recently announced expansion Sunbreak plus a release date and a bit more information about the much anticipated PC version of Monster Hunter Rise.

The PC port of one of the best games of the year so far - at least I thought so in our Monster Hunter Rise review - will be coming on 12th January 2022, with a demo arriving as soon as 13th October. There will be support for 4K resolution and ultrawide monitors, improved framerates and textures plus refined keyboard and mouse controls.

The Sunbreak expansion that's coming to both PC and Switch next summer also got a proper run out, with Yoshitake Suzuki at the helm of the add-on. Players will start from Kamura Village before moving on to Sunbreak's own base of operations, while the world players will explore was revealed as an eerie backdrop complete with castle ruins under a blood red sky. The elder dragon Malzeno will be the signature beast in Sunbreak, while Monster Hunter 2's crablike Shogun Ceanataur will also be making an appearance. There'll be more on Sunbreak, no doubt, in the coming months.

Monster Hunter Rise, meanwhile, is still getting some love, with a paid voice pack featuring the talents of ProZD and Debra Wilson coming at the end of October, and with new crossovers with Ghosts n' Goblins and Sonic the Hedgehog briefly teased.

In summary, then: Monster Hunter!