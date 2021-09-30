Monster Hunter Rise finally gets a release date on PC

Plus new details on next summer's Sunbreak expansion.

News by Martin Robinson, Deputy Editor
Updated on 30 September 2021

Capcom has just wrapped its big Tokyo Game Show presentation on all things Monster Hunter, giving us some new details on the recently announced expansion Sunbreak plus a release date and a bit more information about the much anticipated PC version of Monster Hunter Rise.

The PC port of one of the best games of the year so far - at least I thought so in our Monster Hunter Rise review - will be coming on 12th January 2022, with a demo arriving as soon as 13th October. There will be support for 4K resolution and ultrawide monitors, improved framerates and textures plus refined keyboard and mouse controls.

The Sunbreak expansion that's coming to both PC and Switch next summer also got a proper run out, with Yoshitake Suzuki at the helm of the add-on. Players will start from Kamura Village before moving on to Sunbreak's own base of operations, while the world players will explore was revealed as an eerie backdrop complete with castle ruins under a blood red sky. The elder dragon Malzeno will be the signature beast in Sunbreak, while Monster Hunter 2's crablike Shogun Ceanataur will also be making an appearance. There'll be more on Sunbreak, no doubt, in the coming months.

Monster Hunter Rise, meanwhile, is still getting some love, with a paid voice pack featuring the talents of ProZD and Debra Wilson coming at the end of October, and with new crossovers with Ghosts n' Goblins and Sonic the Hedgehog briefly teased.

In summary, then: Monster Hunter!

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (4)

More about Monster Hunter Rise

About the author

Martin Robinson

Martin Robinson

Deputy Editor

Martin is Eurogamer's features and reviews editor. He has a Gradius 2 arcade board and likes to play racing games with special boots and gloves on.

Related

Spider-Man 2 will be a "darker" Empire Strikes Back-style sequel

Marvel says, speaking on the web.

52

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection brings A Thief's End and Lost Legacy remasters to both PC and PS5

PC version coming "shortly after" PS5.

131

Spider-Man studio Insomniac developing Wolverine game

Clawesome.

67

Grand Theft Auto 5 for PS5, Xbox Series X/S pushed to March 2022

Previously due November.

24

Marvel's Avengers will finally add Spider-Man alongside its first raid

Klaw back interest?

29

You may also enjoy...

Far Cry 6 narrative director issues statement after politics backlash

"Our story is political. A story about a modern revolution must be."

102

Rockstar outlines summer updates for GTA Online and Red Dead Online

Catch heat.

4

Cyberpunk 2077 gets new game director

Silver handover.

78

GTA 5 cheats: PS4, Xbox, PC cheats list and how to enter all cheats, phone codes and console commands

All GTA 5 cheats for every platform, in one place.

Feature | The storm chaser of Red Dead Redemption 2

The horse bolted.

38

Supporters only

Supporters only | Letter from the Editor: What's with all the good reviews?

We're supposedly suffering a game drought, but we've never recommended so many games. What's going on?

26

Premium only | Off Topic: A brilliant podcast about 90s pop

Oli Welsh on 60 Songs That Explain the 90s.

2

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast returns! Meet the UK's first professional gamer

New host, new direction, exclusive early access for Premium supporters.

3

Comments (4)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store