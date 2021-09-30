Kratos actor says his injury recovery caused God of War Ragnarok's delay

Even Kratos needs recovery time.

News by Ishraq Subhan, Reporter
Updated on 30 September 2021

Christopher Judge, the voice actor of Kratos, claims he was responsible for God of War Ragnarok's delay after needing time to rehabilitate from knee and back surgery.

Judge also praised developer Santa Monica Studio for its patience and support while he recovered.

While spilling the beans, Judge added he almost quit when Cory Barlog told him he would not direct the sequel.

In a heartwarming response, Barlog appeared to confirm Judge's rehab was indeed a contributing factor.

Barlog had previously taken personal responsibility for the delay as the development team received criticism for the decision.

The studio's official position is: "We remain focused on delivering a top-quality game while maintaining the safety and wellbeing of our team, creative partners and families. With this in mind, we've made the decision to shift our release window to 2022."

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (7)

More about God of War: Ragnarok

About the author

Ishraq Subhan

Ishraq Subhan

Reporter  |  Ishrxq_

Ishraq is a freelance games journalist. His first ever console was the PlayStation, where he found his love of games through Ridge Racer. He likes to think hes really into story-driven games, but spends most of his time on the latest yearly Call of Duty release.

Related

Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain returns to modern PCs 25 years after launch

Let that sink in.

45

Xbox Game Pass gets Marvel's Avengers this week

Super.

58

Marvel's Avengers' Spider-Man will have his own story and cutscenes

Spider-Can.

26

PS2 classic Ico turns 20 years old

Give it a hand.

70

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine gets surprise 10th Anniversary Edition

Bolter from the blue.

21

You may also enjoy...

"Very experimental" Resident Evil Village third-person mod features a headless Ethan

Face it.

9

Recommended | Wonder Boy: Asha in Monster World review - a lost charmer revisited

Sage power.

26

Assassin's Creed: Valhalla romance options list, including The Siege of Paris romances, explained

A list of romance options, from one-off flings to stable relationships.

4

Resident Evil Village walkthrough: A guide to surviving the horror adventure

Our abridged guide to completing the next chapter in Ethan Winters' story.

1

Assassin's Creed Valhalla finally lets you turn off finisher moves

Hacked out.

38

Supporters only

Supporters only | Letter from the Editor: What's with all the good reviews?

We're supposedly suffering a game drought, but we've never recommended so many games. What's going on?

26

Premium only | Off Topic: A brilliant podcast about 90s pop

Oli Welsh on 60 Songs That Explain the 90s.

2

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast returns! Meet the UK's first professional gamer

New host, new direction, exclusive early access for Premium supporters.

3

Comments (7)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store