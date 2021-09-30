Kratos actor says his injury recovery caused God of War Ragnarok's delay

Christopher Judge, the voice actor of Kratos, claims he was responsible for God of War Ragnarok's delay after needing time to rehabilitate from knee and back surgery.

? in my feels right now. I need to be forthcoming. This has been approved by no one. To the beloved fandom, Ragnarok was delayed because of me. August 2019, I couldn?t walk. Had to have back surgery, both hips replaced, and, knee surgery. They waited for me too rehab?

Cont? — Christopher Judge (@iamchrisjudge) September 30, 2021

Judge also praised developer Santa Monica Studio for its patience and support while he recovered.

While spilling the beans, Judge added he almost quit when Cory Barlog told him he would not direct the sequel.

Last thing. Barlog told me @Tribeca that he wouldn?t be directing sequel. I quit.(no joke) he said, do you trust me?(yes) He said Eric is a beast. I said he better be? UPDATE, ERIC WILLIAMS is a motherfuckin BEAST!!! @SonySantaMonica — Christopher Judge (@iamchrisjudge) September 30, 2021

In a heartwarming response, Barlog appeared to confirm Judge's rehab was indeed a contributing factor.

would walk through a thousand fires for you, my friend.?? pic.twitter.com/xV8KYc3bRy — cory barlog ? (@corybarlog) September 30, 2021

Barlog had previously taken personal responsibility for the delay as the development team received criticism for the decision.

The studio's official position is: "We remain focused on delivering a top-quality game while maintaining the safety and wellbeing of our team, creative partners and families. With this in mind, we've made the decision to shift our release window to 2022."