Twisted Metal TV adaptation casts Anthony Mackie as John Doe

Anthony Mackie is reportedly set to star as Jon Doe in the upcoming live-action TV adaptation of Sony's brash vehicular combat series Twisted Metal.

A TV series based on Twisted Metal was initially touted backing 2019, but it wasn't until last year that production appeared to shift up a gear, when first official details appeared online.

The show - an action-comedy take on the PlayStation series, scripted by Cobra Kai writer Michael Jonathan Smith - is said to tell the story of a motor-mouthed outsider who's offered a chance at a better life, as long as he can deliver a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland dominated by savage marauders driving vehicles of destruction.

Deadline reports this motor-mouthed protagonist - now named as John Doe, a "smart-ass milkman" with no memory of his past, inspired by the Twisted Metal character of the same name - will be played by Anthony Mackie, whose prolific career includes roles in 8 Mile and Black Mirror, alongside his high-profile turn as The Falcon in Marvel's Cinematic Universe.

There's no indication of when the series - a collaboration between Sony Pictures Television and PlayStation Productions - might finally surface, but recent reports suggest Sony is also working on a new Twisted Metal game to bolster the release of the television show.