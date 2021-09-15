Twisted Metal TV adaptation casts Anthony Mackie as John Doe

A "smart-ass milkman" with no memory of his past.

News by Matt Wales, Reporter
Updated on 15 September 2021

Anthony Mackie is reportedly set to star as Jon Doe in the upcoming live-action TV adaptation of Sony's brash vehicular combat series Twisted Metal.

A TV series based on Twisted Metal was initially touted backing 2019, but it wasn't until last year that production appeared to shift up a gear, when first official details appeared online.

The show - an action-comedy take on the PlayStation series, scripted by Cobra Kai writer Michael Jonathan Smith - is said to tell the story of a motor-mouthed outsider who's offered a chance at a better life, as long as he can deliver a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland dominated by savage marauders driving vehicles of destruction.

Twisted Metal - Launch Trailer.

Deadline reports this motor-mouthed protagonist - now named as John Doe, a "smart-ass milkman" with no memory of his past, inspired by the Twisted Metal character of the same name - will be played by Anthony Mackie, whose prolific career includes roles in 8 Mile and Black Mirror, alongside his high-profile turn as The Falcon in Marvel's Cinematic Universe.

There's no indication of when the series - a collaboration between Sony Pictures Television and PlayStation Productions - might finally surface, but recent reports suggest Sony is also working on a new Twisted Metal game to bolster the release of the television show.

