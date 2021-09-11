The saga of Wrexham in FIFA 22 just took a weird turn

Non-league side Wrexham were rumoured to be in FIFA 22 for months before EA confirmed their addition yesterday via a list of all the teams in the game.

Now, though, Wrexham are no longer on the list - and EA hasn't said why.

Wrexham were set to become the first non-league team included in FIFA after EA published the list yesterday. Wrexham was listed as one of FIFA 22's Rest of the World teams (FIFA 22 includes the top four tiers of English football by default).

Wrexham on EA's official FIFA 22 clubs list before their removal.

The National League club was rumoured to make it into FIFA 22 for months, in large part due to the 2020 takeover of Wrexham by Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. Reynolds, who plays Deadpool and Free Guy, is from Vancouver Canada, the city in which FIFA is developed.

There's another link between EA Sports and Wrexham: former Wrexham defender Shaun Pejic, who is now a producer on FIFA in Vancouver.

So it was no surprise to see Wrexham on EA's official list of clubs in FIFA 22. But it was surprising to see Wrexham pulled off the list, without any comment from EA, soon afterwards.

Did the list spoil some elaborate, viral-chasing announcement between EA Sports and Wrexham, an announcement that aims to capitalise on the club's new-found fame? Perhaps a video message from Deadpool himself is in the works? Did EA break its own embargo?

And how did Wrexham's inclusion in FIFA 22 come about in the first place? I imagine there are a fair few rival National League clubs who would love to feature in the hugely popular game, too. What about them?

"More information to come soon," is all I was told when I asked an EA rep about it this week.