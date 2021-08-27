American Truck Simulator's Wyoming expansion gets September release date

Close encounters of the curb kind.

News by Matt Wales, Reporter
Updated on 27 August 2021

American Truck Simulator is finally ready roll out to a brand-new destination, with its long-awaited Wyoming expansion now confirmed for release on 7th September.

Wyoming is the eighth state to be added to American Truck Simulator since its launch in 2016 - following developer SCS' increasingly lavish recreations of Arizona, New Mexico, Oregon, Washington, Utah, Idaho, and Colorado - and opens up myriad new routes for long-distance haulers and landscape fetishists to enjoy.

Wyoming will link up American Truck Simulator's previous Colorado, Idaho, and Utah expansions for more convenient cross-country trucking, just leaving a Montana-shaped gap at the very top of the game's map. That may time some time to fill, however; SCS' next destination is to the east, with the developer having previously confirmed it's already hard at work capturing the vast sprawl of Texas for its next expansion as it slowly ticks off all 50 states.

American Truck Simulator - Wyoming DLC Trailer.

As for Wyoming though, we've already had a wonderfully soothing 20-minute tour of its highways, but SCS has now released a new 3-minute trailer turning the focus toward Wyoming's striking countryside and multitudinous famous landmarks, as seen in-game.

"Wyoming may be one of the least populated states in the US," SCS writes on the expansion's Steam page, "but that doesn't mean that it lacks spectacular places to visit and see. Home to some of the country's most breathtaking national parks, Wyoming is best known for its red-walled gorges, hot springs, historic prairie towns, pioneer history, and historical attractions."

Based on previous American Truck Simulator expansion releases, expect Wyoming to cost around £8.99 when it launches for Steam on 7th September.

