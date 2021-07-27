Forza Horizon 5's biomes shown off in gorgeous new screenshots

Last month we got our first look at Forza Horizon 5's beautiful Mexico setting, and if that video left you hungry for more, just take a look at these brand new screenshots.

Shared in a blog post on Xbox Wire, the screenshots (and brief video clips) provide a nice look at Forza Horizon 5's 11 "distinct and unique biomes". Seasons will return with Forza Horizon 5, and each of these 11 biomes will transition through the seasons differently: spring will bring the rainy season to the farmland and jungles, for instance, while summer might bring tropical storms to the coast. All on a map that's about one-and-a-half times the size of Forza Horizon 4.

Forza Horizon 5 Official Announce Trailer

"We knew from the beginning that we wanted this to be the biggest Forza Horizon yet. However, if we wanted to be the biggest, then we felt we also needed to offer the most diversity and contrast as well," said creative director Mike Brown.

Canyon, Tropical Coast and Farmland.

Arid Hills, Jungle and Living Desert.

Art director Don Arceta also commented on the research process required to create the luscious biomes. "Our team collects reference from the location and creates concept images that highlight the beauty and unique detail for each biome," he said. "We employ techniques such as photogrammetry to recreate the environment with precision accuracy... and we bring the beauty of the world in, through the sights and sounds you'll find throughout every area. The goal of the artistic process is to make it feel like you're really there."

Rocky Coast, Sand Desert and Swamp.

Urban City of Guanajuato and Volcano.

Last night Playground Games also released a developer video to show off the biomes and a full race, which you can check out below:

Forza Horizon 5: Let's ¡Go! - Episode 4

In an interview with Eurogamer last month, Brown explained that Mexico had been selected as a location as it's "almost like the whole world in one country, because you have volcanoes, snowy mountains, canyons, jungles, rolling hills, ancient cities, like really modern beachfront hotels, various different flavours of desert." The new screenshots certainly display all these diverse landscapes - and I'm personally looking forward to living vicariously by driving up to those beaches on the tropical coast.

And as for when you can take Forza Horizon 5 for a spin yourself, the game is due to release on PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S on 9th November this year.