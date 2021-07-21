Goldlewis Dickinson is the first Guilty Gear Strive DLC character

Turtle rock.

News by Wesley Yin-Poole, Editor
Updated on 21 July 2021

Goldlewis Dickinson is the first Guilty Gear Strive DLC character, Arc System Works has announced.

Goldlewis Dickinson is a character in the Strive story mode - he's the Secretary of Defense and active soldier of the United States.

As a playable character, Goldlewis Dickinson is an enormous on-screen presence, and wields a coffin that appears to house an alien from Area 51. Yep, Guilty Gear is certainly out there with its character designs.

Based on the trailer above, Goldlewis Dickinson is a slow-moving but hard-hitting power character. I spot a grapple as well as a few moves that stagger the opponent. At one point he whips out a minigun to shoot from distance.

Confirmation of Goldlewis Dickinson adds credibility to a dataminer who unearthed what may be Strive's Season Pass 1 DLC characters list.

THERE MAY BE SPOILERS AHEAD.

The suggested five DLC characters from the datamine are Happy Chaos, Asuka (That Man), Goldlewis Dickinson, Jack-O' Valentine and Jam Kuradoberi.

Goldlewis Dickinson is available to play from 27th July to those with the season pass, then is a premium DLC character sold to all from 30th July. Here's the season pass one release schedule:

1

I'm still having a lot of fun with Guilty Gear Strive, and doing my best to climb the ranking tower. Check out my Guilty Gear Strive review for more.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (6)

More about Guilty Gear -Strive-

About the author

Wesley Yin-Poole

Wesley Yin-Poole

Editor  |  wyp100

Wesley is Eurogamer's editor. He likes news, interviews, and more news. He also likes Street Fighter more than anyone can get him to shut up about it.

Related

One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows multiplayer servers will shut down after two years

City ZZZZ...

12

Guilty Gear Strive passes half a million copies sold

First DLC character announced next week.

3

Spongebob, Rugrats star in Smash Bros-style fighting game

And Nigel Thornberry.

23

"Decensor" mod restores Guilty Gear Strive's original China-related lore entry

Counter.

14

King of Fighters 15 now also coming to Xbox Series X and S

But not Xbox One or Nintendo Switch.

20

You may also enjoy...

Recommended | Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown review - imperfect version of an all-time great

Lion's share.

71

Review | Save your £16 - the Mortal Kombat movie is boring

Finish bin.

119

Feature | On the trail of the odd one out in the Virtua Fighter series

Virtua Fighter 3 and me.

112

Feature | The fighting game community should do more to combat its sexual harassment problem

What next after the FGC's Me Too?

Super Smash Bros Ultimate Tier List: All fighters ranked plus the best melee, sword and ranged fighters explained

Where does Pyra debut in our updated Super Smash Bros Ultimate tier list?

10

Comments (6)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch