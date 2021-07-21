Goldlewis Dickinson is the first Guilty Gear Strive DLC character, Arc System Works has announced.

Goldlewis Dickinson is a character in the Strive story mode - he's the Secretary of Defense and active soldier of the United States.

As a playable character, Goldlewis Dickinson is an enormous on-screen presence, and wields a coffin that appears to house an alien from Area 51. Yep, Guilty Gear is certainly out there with its character designs.

Based on the trailer above, Goldlewis Dickinson is a slow-moving but hard-hitting power character. I spot a grapple as well as a few moves that stagger the opponent. At one point he whips out a minigun to shoot from distance.

Confirmation of Goldlewis Dickinson adds credibility to a dataminer who unearthed what may be Strive's Season Pass 1 DLC characters list.

THERE MAY BE SPOILERS AHEAD.

The suggested five DLC characters from the datamine are Happy Chaos, Asuka (That Man), Goldlewis Dickinson, Jack-O' Valentine and Jam Kuradoberi.

Goldlewis Dickinson is available to play from 27th July to those with the season pass, then is a premium DLC character sold to all from 30th July. Here's the season pass one release schedule:

I'm still having a lot of fun with Guilty Gear Strive, and doing my best to climb the ranking tower. Check out my Guilty Gear Strive review for more.