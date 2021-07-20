Looks like Dying Light will get a Switch port
Slay on the go.
Dying Light developer Techland is reportedly working on bringing the 2015 hit to the Nintendo Switch.
Dying Light Platinum Edition is set to be released in October for a cool $49.99, Polish website ppe.pl reported, and will come packaged with the four main DLCs and seventeen skin bundles. Physical copies will also come with a map, a survival guide, and stickers.
The port will also have specific features for the Switch, including HD Rumble, gyro aiming, motion controls, touchscreen support and local co-op.
The same version is currently available on Xbox and PlayStation for £47.99 ($49.99), so it will probably be the same price in Blighty on Switch. The price parity with the more powerful consoles will either be welcome news or a disappointment, depending on the value proportion of a portable, albeit a likely weaker, version of the game.
Techland is also putting the finishing touches on its sequel: Dying Light 2 Stay Human, which will be released on 7th December on the last-gen and current-gen Xbox and PlayStation consoles as well as on PC. The game is set 20 years after the events of the first game, with a larger open world, a return of the signature day/night cycle and emphasis on player choice and consequences.
It will be interesting to see if Techland will also work on porting over the next game to Switch too.
