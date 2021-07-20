Looks like Dying Light will get a Switch port

Dying Light developer Techland is reportedly working on bringing the 2015 hit to the Nintendo Switch.

Dying Light Platinum Edition is set to be released in October for a cool $49.99, Polish website ppe.pl reported, and will come packaged with the four main DLCs and seventeen skin bundles. Physical copies will also come with a map, a survival guide, and stickers.

The port will also have specific features for the Switch, including HD Rumble, gyro aiming, motion controls, touchscreen support and local co-op.

The same version is currently available on Xbox and PlayStation for £47.99 ($49.99), so it will probably be the same price in Blighty on Switch. The price parity with the more powerful consoles will either be welcome news or a disappointment, depending on the value proportion of a portable, albeit a likely weaker, version of the game.

Techland is also putting the finishing touches on its sequel: Dying Light 2 Stay Human, which will be released on 7th December on the last-gen and current-gen Xbox and PlayStation consoles as well as on PC. The game is set 20 years after the events of the first game, with a larger open world, a return of the signature day/night cycle and emphasis on player choice and consequences.

It will be interesting to see if Techland will also work on porting over the next game to Switch too.