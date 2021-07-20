Looks like Dying Light will get a Switch port

Slay on the go.

News by Ishraq Subhan, Work experience reporter
Updated on 20 July 2021

Dying Light developer Techland is reportedly working on bringing the 2015 hit to the Nintendo Switch.

Dying Light Platinum Edition is set to be released in October for a cool $49.99, Polish website ppe.pl reported, and will come packaged with the four main DLCs and seventeen skin bundles. Physical copies will also come with a map, a survival guide, and stickers.

The port will also have specific features for the Switch, including HD Rumble, gyro aiming, motion controls, touchscreen support and local co-op.

The same version is currently available on Xbox and PlayStation for £47.99 ($49.99), so it will probably be the same price in Blighty on Switch. The price parity with the more powerful consoles will either be welcome news or a disappointment, depending on the value proportion of a portable, albeit a likely weaker, version of the game.

1

Techland is also putting the finishing touches on its sequel: Dying Light 2 Stay Human, which will be released on 7th December on the last-gen and current-gen Xbox and PlayStation consoles as well as on PC. The game is set 20 years after the events of the first game, with a larger open world, a return of the signature day/night cycle and emphasis on player choice and consequences.

It will be interesting to see if Techland will also work on porting over the next game to Switch too.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (46)

More about Dying Light

About the author

Ishraq Subhan

Ishraq Subhan

Work experience reporter  |  Ishrxq_

Ishraq is an aspiring games journalist. His first ever console was the PlayStation, where he found his love of games through Ridge Racer. He likes to think hes really into story-driven games, but spends most of his time on the latest yearly Call of Duty release.

Related

Ghost of Tsushima's Iki Island expansion gets new trailer and more details

Sakai! Where have you been!?

45

3D animated Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild film hits Netflix in August

Dodge.

10

Sealed 1987 copy of The Legend of Zelda for NES sells for world record $870,000 at auction

What's that in rupees?

23

PS5 timed console exclusive Deathloop won't hit Xbox until at least September 2022

Fast forward.

63

Witcher 3 is getting DLC inspired by the Netflix show

Horse armour?

20

You may also enjoy...

"Very experimental" Resident Evil Village third-person mod features a headless Ethan

Face it.

9

Recommended | Wonder Boy: Asha in Monster World review - a lost charmer revisited

Sage power.

26

Assassin's Creed: Valhalla romance options list, including Wrath of the Druids romances, explained

A list of romance options, from one-off flings to stable relationships.

3

Resident Evil Village walkthrough: A guide to surviving the horror adventure

Our abridged guide to completing the next chapter in Ethan Winters' story.

1

Assassin's Creed Valhalla finally lets you turn off finisher moves

Hacked out.

39

Comments (46)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch