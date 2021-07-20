Alex Scott is a commentator in FIFA 22

The first female broadcast voice in FIFA.

News by Wesley Yin-Poole, Editor
Updated on 20 July 2021

The former professional footballer, who played for Arsenal in the Women's Super League and made 140 appearances for England, is the first female broadcast voice in EA Sports' FIFA series.

In the example shown to press during a recent preview event, the new English-speaking commentary team of Derek Rae and ex-Arsenal and West Ham player Stewart Robson, the latter of whom replaces Lee Dixon for FIFA 22, is interrupted by the news of a goal at another match, reported by Scott.

1
Alex Scott as a pundit for the BBC during its Euro 2020 coverage.

Since retiring, Scott has become one of the UK's most popular football pundits, and is set to replace Dan Walker as the new presenter of BBC Football Focus for next season. Scott was a pundit for the BBC's coverage of Euro 2020, and brilliant she was too. She's also set to present the Tokyo Olympics for the BBC.

Scott's addition is a welcome but long overdue one for FIFA, which still only lets you play as women's international sides. EA has yet to say whether FIFA 22 has domestic women's teams.

For more, check out our FIFA 22 hands-on impressions.

