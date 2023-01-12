Apex Legends Spellbound Collection Event, challenges and rewards list

The Apex Legends Spellbound Collection Event has arrived! This limited-time event promises to bewitch you with a plethora of new rewards and goodies to get your hands on. These include new Legend Skins, Weapon Skins, and even a chance at owning a Mythic-Tier Seer Heirloom bundle.

This event has also brought back a much-loved mode to Apex Legends, the 9 vs 9 Control Mode. There's plenty for you to sink your teeth into over the coming weeks but it can be tricky to keep track of everything on offer. Here, we've listed all of the challenges and rewards, as well as the end date of the Apex Legends Spellbound Collection Event.

Watch on YouTube Apex Legends: Spellbound Collection Event Trailer

Apex Legends Spellbound Event items list

There are 24 Spellbound Event items for you to collect.

You can either be rewarded these items from a Spellbound Collection pack, or you can choose to purchase them by using Apex Coins and Crafting Metals.

Credit: Respawn Entertainment - There's plenty for Seer fans to be excited about during this event.

The two reward tiers across the 24 different items are Legendary and Epic, we've noted down the costs for each tier below:

Epic - Any Epic rewards will cost 1,000 Apex Coins or 800 Crafting Metals.

- Any Epic rewards will cost 1,000 Apex Coins or 800 Crafting Metals. Legendary - Any Legendary rewards will cost 1,800 Coins or 2,400 Crafting Metals.

Legend Skins

Skin Name How It Looks Legend Tier Masquerade Marauder Ash Epic Sky Drifter Valkyrie Epic Necro-Smasher Mad Maggie Legendary Down Umber Fuse Legendary Celestial Sage Seer Legendary Cryptic Conjurer Crypto Legendary Mischief Mage Mirage Legendary Enchantress Vantage Legendary Phoenix Rising Horizon Legendary

Weapon Skins

Skin Name How It Looks Weapon Tier Ornate Oath Devotion Epic Emerald Eradicator Rampage Epic Ghostly Premonition Sentinel Epic Sunken Treasure RE-45 Epic Slipstream Alternator Legendary Arcane Intervention Spitfire Legendary Blood Oath G7 Scout Legendary Runic Ritual Longbow Legendary Molten Mayhem Flatline Legendary

Other Rewards

Reward Name Reward Type Legend Tier Brain and Brawn Emote Crypto Epic Electric Boogie Emote Wattson Epic Toying With The Enemy Emote Loba Epic Spread Your Wings Skydive Emote Fuse Epic

How to get the Seer Heirloom Set in the Spellbound Event in Apex Legends

To get the Seer Heirloom Set in Apex Legends, you need to get your hands on all 24 Spellbound Collection event items before the event finishes.

Credit: Respawn Entertainment - Seer's brand new Heirloom will make you the star of the Apex Games.

Once you have collected all 24 items, you will be rewarded with the Seer Heirloom set that includes:

Showstoppers - Mythic Seer Melee Weapon Skin.

- Mythic Seer Melee Weapon Skin. Grand Finale - Mythic Seer Pose.

- Mythic Seer Pose. 'My Heart Beats Stronger' - Mythic Seer Intro Quip.

Apex Legends Spellbound Event points, challenges, and Rewards

Throughout the Spellbound Collection Event in Apex Legends, you can collect points by completing event-specific challenges each day. You can earn up to 1,600 points each day and the rewards refresh daily too, so if you run out of challenges to complete more will soon be on the way.

Credit: Respawn Entertainment - Mad Maggie is ready for anything with her Necro-Smasher skin.

These points then go towards unlocking the different rewards located in the event point tracker.

You can play any mode to participate in the Spellbound Collection Event (unless a challenge specifies a mode), this includes the Control Mode that is back for the duration of the event.

How to find the Spellbound Collection Event Point Tracker

To find the point tracker for this event, you need to be on the main screen of Apex Legends. Then, head over to the right side of your screen where your weekly and daily challenge tracker is.

During the event, there will be an extra page here for the Spellbound challenges for that day. This is also where you can see which challenges you need to complete to earn points and how close you are to completing them. Click on the banner at the top of this section that says 'Spellbound'.

Doing this will bring up the points and progress tracker for the event. You can use this tracker to look at the rewards you can get from collecting points, and you can see how many more you need to collect to get your next reward.

All of the Apex Legends Spellbound Collection Event challenge rewards

Reward Legend/Weapon Tier Point Requirement Spellbound - Banner Badge All Legends Epic 250 Spellbound - Music Pack All Legends Epic 250 Apex Kills - Stat Tracker Lifeline Rare 500 Apex Kills - Stat Tracker Gibraltar Rare 750 Apex Pack N/A Rare 1,000 Apex Wins - Stat Tracker Lifeline Rare 1,250 Runic Reference - Weapon Charm All Weapons Epic 1,500 Apex Damage - Stat Tracker Lifeline Rare 2,000 Apex Wins - Stat Tracker Gibraltar Rare 2,500 Alchemist - Legend Skin Lifeline Epic 3,000 Soul Ripper - Weapon Skin Eva-8 Legendary 3,500 Apex Damage - Stat Tracker Gibraltar Rare 4,000 Arcane Geometry - Weapon Skin Prowler Legendary 5,000

Apex Legends Spellbound Event store

There's a special Spellbound Collection Event section in the Apex Legends store for the duration of the event too.

Credit: Respawn Entertainment - Fuse fans can grab a brand new skin for the Bombastic Explosives Expert.

Some items and bundles in the store are available until the event ends, but some are only there for a limited time. We've listed all of the current items available in the Spellbound Event store and when they will leave the store below:

Item/Bundle Name Contents Price End Date Cryptic Conjurer Bundle Cryptic Conjurer - Legendary Crypto Skin x7 Spellbound Collection Packs 5,000 Apex Coins (was 6,700) 24/01/2023 Mischief Mage Bundle Mischief Mage - Legendary Mirage Skin x3 Spellbound Collection Packs 2,500 Apex Coins (was 3,900) 24/01/2023 Ghost Stalker Ghost Stalker - Legendary Lifeline Skin 1,800 Apex Coins 13/01/2023 Royal Huntmaster Royal Huntmaster - Legendary Bloodhound Skin 1,800 Apex Coins 13/01/2023 Deep Sixed Bundle Deep Sixed - Legendary Pathfinder Skin Captain's Plunder - Legendary Flatline Skin 2,500 Apex Coins 13/01/2023 Grandslam Grandslam - Epic Fuse Skydive Emote 1,000 Apex Coins 13/01/2023 Torrent Unlock Bundle Unlocks Loba Torrent - Epic Loba Skin 500 Apex Coins 13/01/2023

9 vs 9 Control Mode in Apex Legends explained

For a limited run that begins and ends at the same time as the Spellbound Collection event, the popular 9 vs 9 Control Mode is back on the menu in Apex Legends.

Control Mode is where two teams of nine Legends battle it out to control the most zones for the longest period of time until one side emerges victorious.

This mode works differently from any other one too, as you have unlimited respawns and you can change your Legend or weapon loadout before you jump back into the match. There are five loadout presets you can choose from, you can't change the guns but you can change their Optics.

Also, your shield recharges over time as long as you're not being hit.

On this map, two zones are controlled by the Blue team.

When you respawn you can choose to spawn on your team's dropship or you can drop into a zone that your team already controls. This is indicated by the letter, such as 'B' being your team's colour. If another team is starting to capture the zone, it will begin to turn into their colour.

When you are on the respawn screen, you'll notice a small tracker at the top of the screen. This shows you how close your team is to winning vs how close the enemy team is to winning. If your team's bar is further along, and has more points, than the enemy team then you know you have a chance at winning.

Apex Legends Spellbound Collection event end time and date

The Spellbound Collection Event in Apex Legends ends on Tuesday, 24th January..

This means that you have until the daily update time on this date to collect any and all items that you want from the event. After the update happens on this day, all of the rewards and Control Mode will be removed.

If you want to know which Legend is the best choice for this season, take a look at our Apex Legends Tier List where we go into detail about who is the best choice and why. Also, if you want to have more control over who you play with, check out our guide on how to make a Private Match in Apex Legends.