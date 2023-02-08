The next season of Apex Legends will soon be upon us! Titled Apex Legends: Revelry, Season 16 will launch on Tuesday 14th February and add Team Deathmatch, a fresh weapon and a revamped class system.

The Battle Royale maps for Revelry are Broken Moon, Storm Point, and World's Edge. Sadly, there's no sign of Kings Canyon popping its head up in this mode any time soon.

Watch on YouTube A look ahead at what's next from Apex Legends.

However, with new content comes sacrifice and the 3 vs 3 Arenas mode will be leaving the game as soon as the new season begins. There's still some time left to get in a few quick battles before the launch date next week, so Arenas fans still have some time to say their farewells.

The loss of Arenas is softened by the introduction of a brand new mode to take its place. The new Mixtape mode will rotate between different community favourite game modes, giving you a chance to dip your toes in whenever one takes your fancy.

So far, we know that the Gun Run, Control, and Team Deathmatch will all be in rotation on Mixtape throughout the entirety of Season 16. However, this mode will not be available until three weeks after the beginning of the season because of Team Deathmatch.

That's right, Team Deathmatch is also coming to Apex Legends! This mode pits two teams of six Legends against each other and the first team to reach 30 kills will win that round. A team needs to win three rounds to win.

At launch on 14th February, Team Deathmatch will be its own limited-time mode for three weeks before heading up the Mixtape playlist. The Party Crasher, Skulltown, and Habitat 8 maps will be available at launch for TDM.

Credit: Respawn Entertainment.

If that wasn't enough, there's a new weapon to get your hands on in Revelry and it's powerful. The Nemesis Burst AR is a four round burst Energy Assault Rifle with an automatic trigger. It's available at launch and comes with a full sweep of attachments.

The weapon will charge the longer you hold the trigger which will increase the speed of your bursts. Fans of Assault Rifles may also be happy to know that the charge you've built up on the Nemesis will not disappear if you decide to move and position yourself somewhere else, meaning you'll have a powerful weapon at the ready when you need it.

Speaking of weapons, the Hemlok Burst AR is being moved to the loot drop, removing it from ground loot for the Season. The Volt SMG and Longbow DMR will now be in the crafter too.

Golden Shotgun Bolts are yet another new element to look forward to next season and, as someone who enjoys using a Shotgun in battle royale, this is an exciting one. The new bolt, if you're lucky enough to find it, will allow you to pull in shells while you are sliding them around and it'll automatically load them into the Shotgun. Also, you'll never really need to load one again because sliding around, slide hops, and general traversal will also load your weapon!

Credit: Respawn Entertainment

Next up, brand new players dropping into Apex for the first time will need to complete orientation matches before they can enter the real thing. The matches are filled with mostly bots and are designed to get new players used to the mechanics of the game without the pressure of being competitive. Kings Canyon is the setting for this, and players will need to place first, or in the top five squads, or get enough rep to be allowed into the real thing.

The firing range has also gotten a few upgrades, the main one being that you can now control the dummies around the range. You can decide whether they're crouching, how fast they move, and their shield levels. There's unlimited ammo in the range and there are new hit indicators to show you the spray pattern of your chosen weapon.

Finally, it's the fourth anniversary of Apex Legends, so keep an eye out for decorations adorning your surroundings but this isn't the part we're excited to tell you about. The Party Boat is back!

Credit: Respawn Entertainment.

How has Mirage gotten it back? We don't know either, but it's back as a limited-time POI throughout the Season in all the battle royale maps. On board there is an interactive loot party, a new dancefloor, and if you check out the masthead you might see a Mermirage.

Of course, our beloved Legends have not been left out of the numerous upgrades for Season 16. Though there isn't a new Legend for Revelry, the class system is receiving a major overhaul and it looks very different from the previous seasons.

There are five new classes: Assault, Skirmisher, Controller, Recon, and Support. Every Legend has been reclassified into the new classes and the classes themselves all have unique perks.

There's a lot to wrap your head around but Apex Legends: Revelry is already shaping up to be a great season.