Apex Legends Season 13 release time: Everything coming in Saviors explained

Apex Legends Season 13 presents itself under the Saviors theme, and it's right around the corner.

As usual, there's a new Legend and Battle Pass - giving you Apex Packs, XP boosts and skins to unlock - as well a ranked mode revamp.

This page outlines the Apex Legends Season 13 release time and everything you have to look forward to during Saviors.

Apex Legends Season 13 Saviors release time in BST, CEST, EDT and PDT explained The Apex Legends Season 13 Saviors release date is Tuesday, 10th May, with the update going live at the following release times: UK: 6pm (BST)

6pm (BST) Europe: 7pm (CEST)

7pm (CEST) East Coast US: 1pm (EDT)

1pm (EDT) West Coast US: 10am (PDT) As per usual, be prepared for the above times to change in case there's any last minute changes or setbacks from the developer, as well as the servers being at capacity during launch. Newcastle is new for Season 13: Saviors.