The Apex Legends Date Night Duos Takeover has arrived! The limited-time mode lets you and your teammate drop into Battle Royale with a new weapon and mechanics exclusive to the run of this mode.

Duos mode in Apex Legends is going to look different for the next week, even if you don’t have a special someone you can still pair up with a friend or settle in to matchmaking to experience the takeover.

Without further ado, we're going to explain Apex Legends Date Night Duos Takeover and everything included in it.

Apex Legends Date Night Duos Takeover explained

Date Night in Apex is all about working as a pair to become the champions in that match. It's also about showing your teammate some love, and the biggest change in this takeover is the ability to heal.

One of these changes is that when you heal your Legend with any type of medical gear, a small area surrounding you will be highlighted. If your teammate is standing in the highlighted area when you've healed, they will also be healed by the item you used.

Essentially, you're getting two heals out of one medical item.

Limited-Time Weapon

The Bocek Bow has gotten a makeover for Date Night too! Well, it's not actually called the Bocek, the weapon is called 'The Heart Stealer'. It operates in a similar way to the Bocek bow, boasting similar damage stats too.

However, whenever you deal damage with 'The Heart Stealer' bow, you will be healed for a percentage of that damage. This also applies to your teammate too if they're close to you so we recommend that you stick together as much as possible.

This means that the more damage you deal, the more you heal! Also, don't forget to say thank you to your teammate if you want to really show them some love.

Apex Legends Valentine's Day Sale

Apex is also running a Valentine's day sale alongside the Duos Takeover event and it ends the same time Date Night does.

There are new skins available for Loba, Bangalore, and Valkyrie. Here's everything that's currently available as part of this limited-time sale:

Bundle Name Contents Cost Heartbreaker Bundle Heartbreaker (Legendary Valkyrie Skin) and Modern Day Cupid (Legendary Valkyrie Emote) 2,500 Apex Coins Heartbreaker Pack Bundle Heartbreaker (Legendary Valkyrie Skin), Modern Day Cupid (Legendary Valkyrie Emote), and 20 Apex Packs 3,950 Apex Coins Magenta Militant Bundle Magenta Militant (Legendary Loba Skin) and Blowing Kisses (Legendary Loba Emote.) 2,500 Apex Coins Magenta Militant Pack Bundle Magenta Militant (legendary Loba SkiN), Blowing Kisses - (Legendary Loba Emote) and 20 Apex Packs 3,950 Apex Coins V-Spec Bundle V-Spec (Legendary Bangalore Skin) and Playing It Cool (Legendary Bangalore Emote) 2,500 Apex Coins V-Spec Pack Bundle V-Spec (Legendary Bangalore Skin) , Playing It Cool (Legendary Bangalore Emote) and 20 Apex Packs 3,950 Apex Coins Love Language Pack Bundle Love Language (Epic Weapon Charm) and 50 Apex Packs 3,950 Apex Coins (was 5,500) Cupid's Arrow Pack Bundle Cupid's Arrow (Epic Bocek Skin) and 15 Apex Packs 1,000 Apex Coins

Apex Legends Date Night Duos Takeover End Date

The Date Night Duos Takeover in Apex Legends is due to end on Tuesday, 14th February.

From the countdown timer featured on the Valentine's Day sale page in-game, we expect the Date Night Takeover to end shortly before 6pm GMT.

Credit: Respawn Entertainment.

Enjoy running around Battle Royale to become the ultimate duo in Apex Legends' Valentine's Day celebrations!