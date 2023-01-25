Apex Legends Celestial Sunrise Collection Event, Hardcore Royale and rewards explained

Apex Legends Celestial Sunrise Collection event has started and there's plenty off goodies for you to get your hands on over the next few weeks. The limited-time event helps you to end January with new Legend Skins, Weapon Skins, and other collectible cosmetics.

This event has also brought a brand new mode to Apex Legends, the Hardcore Royale that promises to challenge event the best of you. There's a lot to keep track of with this event, so we've listed all of the challenges and rewards, including the end date of the Apex Legends Celestial Sunrise Event. We've even broken down the Hardcore Royale mode too.

Apex Legends Celestial Sunrise Collection Event Trailer

Apex Legends Celestial Sunrise Collection Event items list

There are 24 Celestial Sunrise Event items for you to collect.

You can either be rewarded these items from a Celestial Sunrise pack, or you can choose to purchase them by using Apex Coins and Crafting Metals.

The two reward tiers across the 24 different items are Legendary and Epic, we've noted down the costs for each tier below:

Epic - Any Epic rewards will cost 1,000 Apex Coins or 800 Crafting Metals.

- Any Epic rewards will cost 1,000 Apex Coins or 800 Crafting Metals. Legendary - Any Legendary rewards will cost 1,800 Coins or 2,400 Crafting Metals.

Legend Skins

Skin Name How It Looks Legend Tier Operatic Aquamarine Wattson Epic Jade Fortress Newcastle Epic Opalescent Serpent Ash Legendary Lion Guard Caustic Legendary Lucky Rabbit Octane Legendary Dragon Warrior Pathfinder Legendary

Weapon Skins

Skin Name How It Looks Weapon Tier Serpent's Fang Wingman Legendary Dragon's Breath Devotion Legendary Paying It Forward Volt Legendary Ornate Dragon Hemlok Legendary

Emotes, Charms, and More

Reward Name Reward Type Legend/Weapon Tier Lunar Celebration Banner Frame All Legends Epic Year Of The Rabbit Banner Frame All Legends Epic Quality Assurance Holo All Legends Epic Special Delivery Holo All Legends Epic Mirage Massage Emote Mirage Epic Killer Joke Emote Revenant Epic Last Laugh Emote Lifeline Epic One Two Punch Emote Valkyrie Epic Loch Ness Lion Weapon Charm All Weapons Epic Savvy Navi Weapon Charm All Weapons Epic Reluctant Celebration Emote Caustic Legendary Blazing Blade Emote Ash Legendary Sparks Of Joy Emote Pathfinder Legendary Sparkling Spin Cycle Emote Octane Legendary

How to get the Jadeite Retribution Reactive Peacekeeper skin in the Celestial Sunrise Collection Event

To get the Jadeite Retribution skin in Apex Legends, you need to collect all 24 items from the Celestial Sunrise event that we've listed above.

Once you have collected every item on that list, you will automatically be rewarded with the Reactive Peacekeeper skin set which includes:

Jadeite Retribution - Legendary Reactive Peacekeeper Skin

- Legendary Reactive Peacekeeper Skin Happy New Yea r - Legendary Holo

r - Legendary Holo Crystal Sigil - Legendary Weapon Charm

What is a Reactive Peacekeeper skin you ask? It's a skin for the Peacekeeper weapon that alters in appearance depending on how well you are performing in your match. It evolves with you throughout the match, provided that you stay alive of course.

Apex Legends Celestial Sunrise Event Challenges, Points, and rewards

Throughout the Apex Legends Celestial Sunrise Collection event, you can collect points for completing event-specific challenges each day. You can earn up to 1,600 points every day, so it's not impossible to get all of the rewards on the points tracker.

How to find the Celestial Sunrise reward tracker

To find the points tracker for this event, you need to be on the main screen of Apex Legends. Then, head over to the right side of your screen where your daily and weekly challenge tracker is.

During the event, you will see an extra page here that contains all of the challenges for Celestial Sunrise for that day. You can see how many points you can earn from completing the challenges and how close you are to completing them.

Then, click on the banner at the top of this section that says 'Celestial Sunrise'. You can also click on the 'View Prize Tracker' banner at the bottom of this section.

This will bring up your points and progress tracker for Celestial Sunrise. On here, you'll be able to see how many points you have, how close you are to your next reward, and what your next reward will be.

All of the Apex Legends Celestial Sunrise Collection Event challenge rewards

Reward Reward Type Tier Point Requirement Celestial Sunrise Banner Badge Epic 250 Bamboo Bunny Holo Epic 250 Kills as Octane Octane Stat Tracker Rare 500 Kills as Ash Ash Stat Tracker Rare 750 Apex Pack N/A Rare 1000 Wins as Octane Octane Stat Tracker Rare 1250 Lucky Ingots Weapon Charm Epic 1500 Damage Done as Octane Octane Stat Tracker Rare 2000 Wins as Ash Ash Stat Tracker Rare 2500 Year of the Rabbit Holo Epic 3000 Lucky Money Weapon Charm Epic 3500 Damage Done as Ash Ash Stat Tracker Rare 4000 Floral Fireshow R-99 Weapon Skin Epic 5000

Apex Legends Celestial Sunrise Event Shop

There's a special Celestial Sunrise shop throughout the event too. Here, you can grab limited-time bundles and items throughout the event. However, some items are only there for a very short period of time, so it's worth checking each day to see what you can get.

Here, we've listed everything that you can currently get from the event shop and when they're due to leave the store:

Item/Bundle Name Contents Price End Date Lion Guard Bundle Lion Guard - Legendary Caustic Skin 7 Celestial Sunrise Collection Packs 5,000 Apex Coins (was 6,700) 07/02/23 Opalescent Serpent Bundle Opalescent Serpent - Legendary Ash Skin 3 Celestial Sunrise Collection Packs 2,500 Apex Coins (was 3,900) 07/02/23 Cybernetic Payload Bundle Cybernetic Payload - Legendary Fuse Skin Time Circuit - Epic 30-30 Skin 1,800 Apex Coins 27/01/23 Galactic Guardian Bundle Galactic Guardian - Legendary Horizon Skin Combined Powers - Legendary Alternator Skin 2,150 Apex Coins 27/01/23 Void Prowler Bundle Void Prowler - Legendary Wraith Skin Hammer Down - Legendary Wingman Skin 2,500 Apex Coins 27/01/23 Inflight Entertainment Valkyrie Skydive Emote 1,000 Apex Coins 27/01/23 Hypnotic Nightmare Bundle Hypnotic Nightmare - Epic Valkyrie Skin Unlocks Valkyrie 500 Apex Coins 27/01/23

Apex Legends Hardcore Royale Mode explained

Hardcore Royale is a brand new mode being brought to Apex Legends for the Celestial Sunrise event. It's very similar to a Trios Battle Royale match, only it has been made that much harder.

In Hardcore Royale, teamwork is paramount as you only have White Armor. There is no other armor for you to find, your armor cannot evolve or be swapped either. This is the basic armor tier and you can be taken down in a few precise shots if you're not careful.

Helmets have also been removed for this mode, so try not to get shot in the head. However, it makes taking your enemies down with a powerful sniper a much easier prospect.

Also, your mini-map will look slightly different as it has been heavily scaled down. This means it's a good idea to keep your focus on your surroundings instead.

The Ring is always an ever-present risk in Apex Legends, but in Hardcore Royale mode it has been stepped up a notch. From the very beginning of your match, the Ring will be at maximum power. With only White Armor at your disposal, we highly recommend picking a route around the map that keeps you at a safe distance from it.

Apex Legends Hardcore Royale level restriction

Hardcore Royale mode is level-locked throughout the event, this means that you can only participate if you're level 20 or above.

The normal Trios Battle Royale will still be available, so you can try to level up to be able to enter the new mode or you can simply kick back in the regular chaos of Battle Royale.

Apex Legends Celestial Sunrise Event end time and date

The Apex Legends Celestial Sunrise event is due to end on Tuesday, 7th February.

If you want to know which Legend is the best choice for this season, take a look at our Apex Legends Tier List where we go into detail about who is the best choice and why. Also, if you want to have more control over who you play with, check out our guide on how to make a Private Match in Apex Legends.