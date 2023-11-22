Amazon has knocked over £23 off this Logitech G203 Lightsync gaming mouse for Black Friday

Black Friday is a time for some excellent savings but if they're not the lowest prices you've seen then it's also a chance to take advantage of savings you might have missed out on before.

When it comes to budget gaming mice, Logitech's G203 Lightsync gaming mouse is one of the best choices around, and you can get it for just £16.90 from Amazon.

UK

US

This isn't the lowest price it's been at Amazon as Digital Foundry found it down to £14 at a Prime early access sale last year. Of course that deal was exclusive to Prime members whereas anyone can get this Black Friday deal, and with just a few pounds' difference that's still an excellent bargain.

For a budget gaming mouse, the G203 is a fairly lightweight mouse that still covers the essentials, including a 8000 DPI gaming-grade sensor and six programmable buttons while still looking flashy with its customisable Lightsync RGB.

That said, if you want to stretch your budget a little further, you can also opt for the Logitech G502, which has an ergonomic design and more features for just £10 more.

If you're however after other gaming items, be that a console, laptop, monitor or more, then make sure to check out our guide to Black Friday gaming deals as we'll be keeping you up to date with all the best and latest deals.