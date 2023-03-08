Advance-Wars-inspired strategy game Wargroove is getting a sequel

Wargroove, developer Chucklefish's Advance-Wars-inspired turn-based strategy game, is getting a sequel, and it's coming to PC and Switch at some currently unspecified future time.

The original Wargroove released back in 2019, giving starved Advance Wars fans a solidly entertaining, gorgeously presented slab of turn-based strategy action - featuring a few new tactical twists, such as unit synergies - with a splash of Fire Emblem fantasy thrown in.

A free (and sizeable) co-op-focused expansion, Double Trouble, launched in 2020, and now, a little over three years later, Chucklefish has revealed a follow-up is on the way.

Watch on YouTube Wargroove 2 announcement trailer.

Wargroove 2 is being developed by Robotality - the studio behind decently enjoyable turn-based strategy titles Pathway and Halfway - on behalf of Chucklefish, and promises an entirely new (and pleasingly piratical) adventure spanning three interwoven campaign arcs.

It'll feature new Commanders, five new unit types, a new tiered Groove system, plus co-op and competitive multiplayer modes for up to four players locally and online. There's also a new rogue-like Conquest mode, plus "new and improved map" campaign and cutscene editors.

There's no hint of a release date for Wargroove 2 just yet, but it'll be available via Steam and Switch when it eventually arrives.