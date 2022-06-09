Activision raises the price of last-gen versions of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

With last night's trailer reveal for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, fans of Activision's largest franchise were left with sour taste after discovering the publisher has raised the price of last-gen versions of the game.

Pre-ordering the game for either PlayStation 4 or Xbox One will cost players £69.99. That's a hefty £10 increase from the asking for price for the franchise's last title: Vanguard.

The price rise is explained by the fact players are now forced to purchase the "Cross-Gen Bundle," which includes both the last-gen and current-gen versions of the game.

Previous titles including Black Ops Cold War and Vanguard included a standalone last-gen version at a reduced cost.

The only other version available is the "Vault Edition" for £99.99 which includes a Battle Pass for one season and some cosmestics.

PC users aren't spared from the price hike either.

As many welcomed the return of the franchise to Steam, they also discovered the game had its price increased by £10 to £59.99.

The price rise is incredibly frustrating to consumers, especially since the cross-gen transition last generation had much more consumer-friendly options, with the ability to upgrade to a next-gen version after purchase.

