Acclaimed island mystery Call of the Sea comes to Meta Quest 2 next week

Call of the Sea VR, the virtual reality adaptation of developer Out of the Blue's acclaimed 2020 tropical island mystery adventure, launches for Meta Quest 2 and Quest Pro on 13th April.

Call of the Sea, if you're unfamiliar, tells the story of Norah Everhart (voiced by Firewatch and The Walking Dead: Season One's Cissy Jones), as she embarks on an adventure, circa 1934, across a beautiful but strange South Pacific island in search of her missing husband.

What follows is a bit of a delight - Eurogamer's Robert Purchese called the original a "dazzlingly different debut" in his review - melding story, exploration, and some surprisingly challenging puzzles into a thrilling, affecting yarn with a touch of cosmic weirdness about it.

Watch on YouTube Call of the Sea VR gameplay trailer.

Out of the Blue and publisher Raw Fury haven't gone into much detail about the adaptation's VR-specific features, but a trailer shared at the end of last year does at least confirm players will be able to more directly interact with Call of the Sea's striking environments, picking up objects and manipulating the island's many mysterious contraptions.

Call of the Sea VR will cost $19.99 USD when it launches next Thursday, 13th April.