A "working build" of Overkill's The Walking Dead with unreleased content has leaked online

A dev build of Overkill's The Walking Dead has leaked online.

The build reportedly contains unreleased content from the lacklustre zombie shooter as well as content that made the final release back in 2018.

There is no way to purchase a legal copy of the game anymore as, just a year on from its 2018 release, Skybound revoked Starbreeze's The Walking Dead license and the beleaguered game was unceremoniously pulled from sale.

Overkills The Walking Dead - Aidan: The First Trailer | PS4.

It's unclear where the leak has sprung from or where, exactly, in the development cycle this build originates from, but a handful of screenshots have been posted over at the Gaming Leaks and Rumours subreddit as evidence.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

"Overkill's The Walking Dead is just another flat, uninspired The Walking Dead game to add to the pile of other flat, uninspired games based upon Robert Kirkman's acclaimed graphic novel series," I wrote in our Overkill's The Walking Dead review back in 2018. "It's almost impressive, actually, how ably the game transforms such a rich franchise into such a bland game.

"And it's upsetting to write that, by the way. There's no satisfaction here. Regardless of its controversies and shockingly brutal violence, the TV series understands how to paint these broken worlds, and knowing Kirkman was involved and seeing those early teasers filled me with hope. Sadly, it was false hope, it seems; for as gorgeous as Overkill's offering is, it's essentially empty; empty of content, empty of ideas, and empty of ambition."