A day after Nintendo's Wii U server shutdown, fans are using an unofficial trick to play multiplayer online

Wii U fans have brought the console's online multiplayer functionality back online, after Nintendo officially ended its own server support.

The new connection method has been provided by Pretendo, a fan collective that has previously provided custom Wii U servers for those willing to tinker with their console.

Now, however, Pretendo has said its servers will be open to all users with a simple DNS change - requiring "no homebrew or custom firmware at all".

"This exploit allows users to connect to Pretendo Network from a stock Wii U, with no homebrew or custom firmware at all; only a DNS change!" Pretendo wrote. "We've been holding on to this exploit for this day for quite some time, in case Nintendo decided to issue patches for it.

"Select services which use their own SSL libraries are unsupported. This includes several 3rd-party titles like Watch Dogs and YouTube, as well as titles which run in an embedded browser like TVii, the eShop, and the Miiverse applet. Miiverse functionality IN GAMES is still supported through SSSL!"

Now that Nintendo Network has shut down, we are finally able to announce our latest project: SSSL! This allows Wii U's the ability to have limited access to Pretendo WITHOUT homebrew, using only DNS changes! For more information see our full blog post: https://t.co/bcPv9WPxMa — Pretendo (@pretendo@pretendo.network) (@PretendoNetwork) April 9, 2024

For those looking to get back online with Splatoon and Mario Kart 8, Smash Bros. for Wii U or Call of Duty Black Ops 2, details of how to use the Pretendo network without modding your console can be found here.

Nintendo pulled the plug on Wii U and 3DS servers on Monday, 8th April, and numerous fans recorded the moment they could no longer continue playing, as servers sadly went dark.

Wii U and 3DS games can still be redownloaded, and existing patches will still be offered for download. But the Nintendo eShop for both consoles has already closed, meaning no new purchases can be made.