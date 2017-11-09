Eurogamer.net
  • PC

Crytek's multiplayer swamp horror Hunt: Showdown will enter closed alpha this winter

Studio wants to run it bayou first.

By Matt Wales Published

Crytek has announced that Hunt: Showdown, its multiplayer swamp-based bounty hunting horror game, will hold closed alpha sessions for a limited number of participants this winter.

Hunt: Showdown is a moody, first-person multiplayer affair - blending elements of PvE and PvP - in which up to five teams of two race through thick Louisiana swampland, tracking formidable monsters. The first team to bag a match's target will claim the bounty - at which point every other team on the map will turn their sights on the victors. It's a compelling concept, and early footage released during E3 this year looked pretty promising.

The plan for Hunt: Showdown, according to Crytek, is to hold an initial closed alpha on PC with a very limited number of players. The studio will then invite more and more players as those early tests continue. "This is the first step in building a close relationship with our community and integrating their feedback into our development process", says Crytek. Once the studio is satisfied with its early tests, Hunt: Showdown will move to Steam Early Access.

More details on the planned testing phases will be revealed soon on social media and the official Hunt: Showdown website, and you can register as a potential participant now. Successful applicants will be randomly selected and informed by email.

About Matt Wales

Picture of Matt.

Matt Wales is a freelance writer and gamboling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Comments

Create an account

OR