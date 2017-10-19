Pokémon Go introduces first Gen 3 creatures tomorrow

Pokémon Go's Halloween event has now been officially detailed and, as repeated leaks showed, it will introduce the first creatures from Pokémon's third gen.

The introduction of Ghost-type Pokémon Duskull, Dusclops, Shuppet, Sableye and Banette will begin when the event starts, at 8pm UK time tomorrow, 20th October.

Pokémon Go's Halloween event will then run until 9pm UK time on Thursday, 2nd November.

Further Gen 3 creatures will then be released in December, developer Niantic confirmed.

During the Halloween event there will be doubled candy rewards for catching, hatching and transferring Pokémon. You'll also get double candy from your buddy Pokémon.

Existing spooky Pokémon such as Gastly, Cubone, Misdreavus, Houndour and others will be more common.

Finally, again as previously leaked, a special Pikachu with a Witch's Hat will be available - and player characters will be able to wear a hat themed around Gen 7 critter Mimikyu.

