Splatoon 2's next Splatfest asks if the toilet paper flap should hang at the front or back

You can always depends on Splatoon 2's Splatfests to ask the difficult questions. First we were forced to decide between ketchup and mayonnaise as the supreme condiment (the correct answer here, of course, is mayonnaise), then came the thorny issue of flight or invisibility as the ultimate superpower.

Now, Nintendo is asking European Splatoon 2 players to ascertain, once and for all, whether the correct way to arrange your toilet roll is loose flap front-side or wall-side.

History (and the US patent office) appears to suggest that the over-hangers have it right, but I still maintain that a rear-flapped bog roll is far more aesthetically pleasing. If you feel particularly strongly in either direction, the next Splatfest will run from 3pm BST on Saturday October 7th until 3pm the following day, and you can register with your team of choice right now in Inkopolis Square.

The ultimate question is here. Front Roll or Back Roll? The EU #Splatfest in #Splatoon2 will decide next Saturday at 15:00 BST. pic.twitter.com/YLJOd4cnbp — Nintendo UK (@NintendoUK) September 30, 2017

This isn't the first time that video games and toilet paper protocol have intersected, of course. Ron Gilbert's recent point-and-click adventure Thimbleweed Park incited such furious passions when a scene was previewed in which a toilet roll hung down wall-side, that Gilbert eventually included a roll-flipping setting in the options menu to keep everyone happy.

So which is it? Over or under?