Gran Turismo Sport is getting a free demo next week

Well, this is all mighty exciting - we're just over a week away from Polyphony Digital's debut on PlayStation 4 with Gran Turismo Sport. It only took four years!

Before then, though, there's a limited-time demo that's hitting the PlayStation Store on Monday. It goes live at 10am BST, and will be up through the week until Thursday at 2pm BST. You can pre-load the demo, too, with that option going live from Saturday morning at 10am BST.

The demo seems pretty generous, too, with Gran Turismo Sport's three main modes featured as well as a slice of its livery editor. It'll include the oval Northern Isle, the fictional circuit Dragon Trail and a little off-roading, too.

What's most impressive is that you'll be able to carry some of your progress over to the main game, with the ability to carry over up to $1m in-game credits earnt in the demo.

Gran Turismo Sport comes out on October 17th. I had a crack at its VR mode back at TGS a short while back and was left thirsting for more.