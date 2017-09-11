Don't Starve Together launches on Xbox One this week

Don't Starve Together: Console Edition is coming to Xbox One on 13th September.

According to the Microsoft Store, the standalone multiplayer expansion of wilderness survival game Don't Starve will be available on Xbox One from Wednesday and is currently available to pre-order for £11.99. Previously the console edition was only available for PlayStation 4.

Don't Starve sees you explore a strange gothic world full of peculiar creatures and unknown dangers. You must craft and scavenge to survive the harsh environment. In Don't Starve Together you can cooperate with friends or strangers to battle the wilderness together.

Don't Starve is on Eurogamer's list of recommended games with Dan Whitehead calling it "ruthless and bleak" in his Don't Starve review.