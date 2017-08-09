Ultra-rare shiny Pikachu released in Pokémon Go

After Articuno, Moltres and Zapdos, Pokémon Go has released its latest limited-edition creature... Pikachu.

Well, Shiny Pikachu. And only in Japan.

In the Pokémon games, each species of creature has an incredibly rare, alternate colour version. To date, only one other Shiny creature has been officially released into Pokémon Go - Shiny Magikarp, which can then be evolved into the red-coloured Shiny Gyarados.

Pikachu's Shiny version is a little more subtle - he's got a slightly sunburnt colouration.

Wild shiny Pikachu has been found spawning at The Pokemon Company's "Pikachu Outbreak" event in Yokohama! No word yet on worldwide release! pic.twitter.com/d3dqoutCPf — The Silph Road (@TheSilphRoad) August 9, 2017

And for comparison, the top Pikachu in the list below is Shiny, the rest are not:

@trnrtips @UnlistedLeaf shiny pikachu caught. Around Sakuragicho station. Not in the Pokemon Go Park itself as well. pic.twitter.com/AurQSWWOI7 — bluejet (@bluejet07) August 9, 2017

Oh, and Shiny Pikachu can of course be evolved into Shiny Raichu. (Shiny Pichu is also now in the game's files, but has not been hatched by anyone as yet.)

Shiny Pikachu is currently spawning in Japan at its Yokohama-based Pokémon Go Park event, timed to coincide with the country's annual Pikachu Outbreak festival. There's no word yet on when Shiny Pikachu might appear on these shores. (Right now in Europe we're too busy catching Kangaskhan and Unown).

While we're talking of Pikachu, here's another chance to watch the poor person in a deflating Pikachu costume being repeatedly bundled off stage (at the 1:00 mark, and then again at 4:50):

And they were never heard of again.

