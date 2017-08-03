PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds now warns you against forming larger groups than allowed

Today's big update for PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds includes an immediately-visible change to the game's main menu: a big box linking to the game's Rules of Conduct.

"Read the full rules," it says, so like good players we did.

Among the expected and important stuff - don't be a racist, don't swear excessively, don't threaten violence in real life - there are a couple of rules some may not know about.

"Do not team", the game states. "Teaming is defined as two or more players in the same match working together in a larger group than is intended for the selected game mode."

You can play Battlegrounds in teams, of course, but this rule refers to players teaming up in solo mode. It's supported in the game, but matchmaking with friends at the same time allows you to often land in the same server.

It's the same with groups. If you have more than one group who want to work together, for instance if you have eight friends wanting to play in two teams of four, you can with a little luck match together.

If you don't match together first time, it's not a big hassle to try again until you do. Except you shouldn't, as it is against the code of conduct.

"Do not stream snipe", "do not share your account", "do not exploit bugs and glitches" are also big no-nos.

Finally, there's "do not team kill". Perhaps Ian Higton should make note of this for the next time his nervous hands get a little trigger-happy.