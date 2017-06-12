Total War: Warhammer 2 gets a release date and new screenshots ahead of E3 gameplay reveal

Total War: Warhammer 2 will release on September 28th, 2017.

The grand strategy follow-up is set to be shown in greater detail later today, at the E3 PC Gaming Show at 6pm UK time (head to our E3 2017 Schedule Guide for more times and details on that).

Warhammer 2 will indeed feature "four new playable races" - we all know that fourth race is the Skaven but, as Chris found in his big Total War: Warhammer 2 preview, developer Creative Assembly is still trying really, really hard to be all coy about it. We wouldn't be surprised if we heard more about that at the show later on.

Here's a look at the new screens:

A Deluxe Serpent God Edition has also been announced, it features:

Race Pack DLC for Total War: Warhammer - a new, currently unannounced Race Pack for the first game in the trilogy. Adds a new Race, two new Legendary Lords and a host of new units and unique mechanics. Will be delivered and playable before Total War: Warhammer 2 is released.

Stone Effect Puzzle Sphere

Carved Bone-Effect Totems

Art book

Embossed Metal Case

Exclusive Insider Guide: A printed strategy guide for Total War: Warhammer 2

Sticker Sheet

Canvas Map with Lizardmen Stylised Artwork

Saurus Blade Necklace with hidden 8GB USB

There's also a Limited Edition, which comes with just the metal case and insider guide detailed above.