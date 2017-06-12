Assassin's Creed Origins has a £699 special edition

Assassin's Creed Origins has a special edition that is so special it costs £699 / $800.

Available exclusively on Ubisoft's online store, this prohibitively expensive edition throws in everything but the kitchen sink. It's even overflowing with words, bearing the mouthful of a title Assassin's Creed Origins Dawn of The Creed Legendary Edition.

So what does the Assassin's Creed Origins Dawn of The Creed Legendary Edition get you that makes it cost so much? Here's the booty list:

A 28.7 inch Bayek & Senu Figurine.

The Assassin's Creed Origins Gold Edition (i.e. Season Pass, Digital Deluxe Pack, and an additional mission).

A hand-drawn world map.

A premium Collector's Case.

A replica of Bayek's eagle skull amulet.

A steelbook.

An artbook.

Four 15 x 11 Lithographs.

The official game soundtrack.

On the plus side, it has free shipping.

Set in ancient Egypt, Assassin's Creed Oranges will serve as the prequel to all Assassin's Creed games. More importantly, it will feature cats just milling about.

Assassin's Creed Origins will launch on 27th October for PS4, Xbox One and PC.