You can get a PlayStation DualSense controller for just £50 from EE

You can get a new PlayStation DualSense wireless controller for £15 less than its usual price thanks to a limited-time discount on the EE game store.

The Cosmic Red PS5 DualSense controller is normally £65, but EE has knocked the price down to £50 which is currently even cheaper than the standard white version:

The DualSense wireless controller is the best controller for PlayStation users, not only because it comes with the console when you buy it and is easy to connect, but because of the incredible adaptive triggers and best-in-class haptics.

You can also use the DualSense controller on PC, though it won't connect as easily as the Xbox Wireless controller does, using free and easy-to-use software like DS4Windows. Once you've got it ready to go, the DualSense controller becomes one of the best controllers for PC gaming too, especially with that trackpad in the centre.

The other great thing about the DualSense controller is that it doesn't need disposable batteries, just recharge the internal one with a USB-C cable, so it's cheaper to run in the long-run than a controller that does use disposable batteries.

