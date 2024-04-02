Xbox unveils swirly green Nocturnal Vapor special edition controller

Microsoft continues to pump out the special edition Xbox controllers with wild abandon, and its latest offering is a new addition to its now three-strong Vapor line-up, arriving in the form of the swirly green and slightly darker green Nocturnal Vapor controller.

Nocturnal Vapor, as well as sounding like a euphemism for a fart, is said to be inspired by nature at night. "Every colour swirl is an expression of that expansive landscape," says Microsoft of the new controller over in its announcement post, "with a design that's unique to each controller – each with its own energy and pattern."

As with the company's previous Vapor range controllers - Stormcloud Vapor and Dream Vapor being the other two - Nocturnal Vapor features a "dynamic smoky design", here blending dark and light green. "Feel the allure of the rubberised, green diamond-pattern grips on the back case," continues the official blurb, "elevating your experience with a touch of sophistication."

It promises "up to" 40 hours of battery life and - like its many, many special edition controller bedfellows - is compatible with a range of devices, including Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC, iOS, and Android. And if its tie-dye-meets-military-green aesthetic takes your fancy, the Nocturnal Vapor Special Edition controller is available to pre-order now.

It costs £64.99/$69.99 USD from the Microsoft Store (it'll also be available from "local retailers") and launches next Tuesday, 9th April.