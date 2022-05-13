Xbox must "work to better meet expectations" following Starfield, Redfall delays, Phil Spencer says

Xbox must work to "better meet expectations", boss Phil Spencer has said, reflecting on yesterday's bombshell delay of both Starfield and Redfall.

The shift for both Bethesda games until the first half of nextyear leaves the Xbox first-party game slate for 2022 looking decidedly bare.

Addressing the news, Spencer said such decisions were "hard on teams making the games and our fans". He continued: "While I fully support giving teams time to release these great games when they are ready, we hear the feedback.

Watch on YouTube Bethesda's Starfield teaser trailer.

"Delivering quality and consistency is expected," Spencer concluded. "We will continue to work to better meet those expectations."

Starfield had been set to arrive on 11th November, and was expected to be Xbox's key game for this Christmas. As with all first-party Xbox and Bethesda games, it will launch directly into Xbox Game Pass.

Both Starfield and Redfall were dated for this year at last year's Xbox and Bethesda showcase. At the time, Bethesda exec Todd Howard said of Starfield: "We're confident in the date. Otherwise, we wouldn't be announcing it."

These decisions are hard on teams making the games & our fans. While I fully support giving teams time to release these great games when they are ready, we hear the feedback. Delivering quality & consistency is expected, we will continue to work to better meet those expectations. https://t.co/mIfXGd3rui — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) May 12, 2022

While these release date changes are just the latest in a long stream of video game launch delays, Xbox fans have pointed to how little Microsoft has laid out for 2022 now these have shifted.

All eyes will be on Microsoft at its Xbox and Bethesda showcase next month to shore up its release calendar.