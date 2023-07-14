Xbox Game Pass Friends and Family preview ends next month, Microsoft confirms

Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass Friends and Family preview will come to a close next month, on 15th August.

Xbox Game Pass Friends and Family - which launched as a limited preview last September after months of speculation and rumours - gives up to five people access to all Game Pass Ultimate benefits at a significant discount compared to individual memberships.

Newscast: Is Microsoft's Activision Blizzard acquisition now a done deal?

Sharing news of the preview's end with Eurogamer, a Microsoft spokesperson said: "We're excited about how the Friends and Family plan has resonated with gamers and will be evaluating the learnings to help create an offer that we can bring to more players worldwide in the future.

"All active members of the Friends and Family plan will receive an Xbox Game Pass offer as a thank you for participating and a way to ensure they can continue to play the games they love after the preview ends."

As a quick reminder, Microsoft increased its Xbox Game Pass prices earlier this month. Here in Blighty, the price for Ulitmate jumped from £10.99/month to £12.99/month, while its console only option now costs £8.99. Along with these increases, Microsoft also reintroduced its £1 Game Pass trial.

The Xbox Series X will also see a price increase from 1st August in most countries. In the UK, the console will rise from £449.99 to £479.99, while most of Europe will see an increase from €499.99 to €549.99.

When this happens, it will bring the Series X directly in line with Sony's PlayStation 5, which received a price increase in August last year. No price adjustments have been announced for Xbox Series S.

Xbox boss Phil Spencer acknowledged price increases were likely to be on the way last October. "We've held price on our console, we've held price on games and our subscription. I don't think we'll be able to do that forever," he said at the time.