Xbox boss confirms multiplatform future is here to stay

Xbox boss Phil Spencer has discussed the company's recent steps into multiplatform publishing - and confirmed there's more to come.

Speaking at IGN Live just hours after Xbox confirmed another big title - Doom: The Dark Ages - would launch on PlayStation 5 as well as PC and Xbox Series X/S, Spencer was clear that Xbox's multiplatform plans were here to stay.

"You're going to see more of our games on more platforms," Spencer said. "And we just see that as a benefit to the franchises we're building. And we see that from the players, that love to be able to play."

On Doom: The Dark Ages specifically, Spencer said the decision to launch id Software's shooter on PS5 came from id Software itself.

"Doom is definitely one of those franchises that has a history of so many platforms," Spencer continued. "It's a franchise that I think everyone deserves to play.

"When I was in a meeting with Marty [Stratton, id Software studio director] a couple years ago, I asked Marty what he wanted to do, and he said he wanted to sell it on all platforms. Simple as that."

Exactly which other Xbox games past and future might also launch on PlayStation - or Nintendo - platforms was not discussed, however.

Elsewhere in the same interview, Spencer also finally addressed the recent studio closures within Microsoft, which saw Hi-Fi Rush developer Tango Gameworks and Redfall studio Arkane Austin close their doors, among others.