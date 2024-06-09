Doom: The Dark Ages is an origin story for the Doom Slayer's rage

Kicking off this evening's Xbox showcase, we got a look at Doom: The Dark Ages, and oh my days, it looks awesome.

"Before he became a hero," the video begins, "he was the super weapon of gods and kings." And what a super weapon he was. But, don't let me tell you. You can check out Doom: The Dark Ages' reveal trailer for yourself below.

Doom: The Dark Ages will serve as a prequel to 2016's Doom and Doom Eternal. It is described as a single-player action FPS that "tells the epic cinematic origin story of the Doom Slayer's rage", and of course, it is being developed by id Software.

"You are the Doom Slayer, the legendary demon-killing warrior and the super weapon in this never-before-seen dark and sinister medieval war against Hell," reads the official blurb.

Doom: The Dark Ages will be coming to Xbox Series X/S, PC (via Steam) and PS5. On its debut, it will be available day one on Game Pass.

We don't have a specific release date as yet, but the studio confirmed it will launch in 2025.