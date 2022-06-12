Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase 2022 live report

It's the big one! Well okay it's the only one, as Microsoft is the sole platform holder to fully put on a show during not-E3 week, and understandably expectations are high. Will we see the recently delayed Starfield? Is it time for an update on Fable? And perhaps now's as good a time as any for the long-awaited reboot of the Forza Motorsport series. There's only one way to find out for sure! Join us at 6pm BST for all the fun as it happens.
Our live coverage of this event has finished.
Coverage
Well hello there!
– Martin Robinson
Today's live report isn't coming to you from a shed in south London and is instead coming from the inexplicably less glamorous surrounds of a hotel in downtown Los Angeles.
– Martin Robinson
We've been over for Summer Games Fest these past few days, checking out games and chatting to devs (some of the first fruits of which you'll see hitting the site shortly).
– Martin Robinson
And it's been... interesting?
– Martin Robinson
Is it E3 or isn't it? Is this the future of shows like this? Will we ever get anything on the scale of E3 again?
– Martin Robinson
I honestly do not know the answers to any of those, but I will say that the physical show they put on for Summer Games Fest was a modest but decent start for having these kinds of things back.
– Martin Robinson
It's not so much about the quality of games - though with Sonic Frontiers there (I'm not sure I'm allowed to say as coverage is embargoed for a bit, but that didn't exactly stop people from grabbing shots of it on the showfloor these past few days and posting it online) as well as Street Fighter 6 there were enough big ticket games.
– Martin Robinson
Plus Skybound Games had the excellent Glitch Busters and personal highlight of the show Vice Undercover, while Day of the Devs had ustwo's latest joint and legends like Glen Schofield and Aaryn Flynn were on-hand to chat their latest projects.
– Martin Robinson
There's been enough to keep us busy, basically!
– Martin Robinson
For all that, you can't replace the excitement of a proper platform holder show - for me that's what E3 is really all about.
– Martin Robinson
It's just under 90 minutes until kick-off - excuse me while I go quiet for a while so I can attempt to write up some of what I've seen the last few days!
– Martin Robinson
Kami says: The question is; does Martin's hotel room have a decently stocked minibar? :P
It bloody well does not. There's not even teamaking facilities, though of course that's always the way in US hotels. It's still shite though.
– Martin Robinson
I miss my shed, basically.
– Martin Robinson
Umang says: Hey, Martin, have you stocked yourself with a decent amount of beer, though? It might end up been a loooong night!
It's just coming up to 9am in the morning in LA, so I'm steering clear of the beers for now!
– Martin Robinson
MrZappa says: Porridge then?
I had a Starbucks because I've zero imagination (also it's close and convenient)
– Martin Robinson
Downtown LA's not a particularly fun place to go for a morning stroll to be quite honest.
– Martin Robinson
Hophi says: Hmm, shouldn't the subheading be "Tune in at 6pm BST Forza news and reveals as they happen." Not "...Forza all the news..." Or am I missing something.
I'm missing sleep so I'm blaming that. I believe it's fixed!
– Martin Robinson
EXPECTATION MANAGEMENT TIME!
– Martin Robinson
It's highly doubtful there'll be anything on Perfect Dark given its development issues, and without wanting to cause undue alarm I don't think we'll be seeing Fable for similar reasons.
– Martin Robinson
Forza Motorsport and Avowed seem like safe bets - as does a glimpse at what's next for Halo Infinite and perhaps a nice expansion for Forza Horizon 5.
– Martin Robinson
Phil has promised a couple of surprises - could we see the leaked KojPro game, or perhaps news of a new partnership?
– Martin Robinson
Malek86 says: Still issues with the comments here. I see them in the smallest window ever. Not sure if it's a bug, or a feature to keep my sanity at manageable level.
It looks fine this end but if you can take a screenshot and send it to me at martin@eurogamer.net - this new look live report feature still might need some fine tuning so happy to help where we can!
– Martin Robinson
This isn't a live show, by the way - it's a 90 minute pre-recorded video that promises gameplay reveals.
– Martin Robinson
There are some live screenings of it with fans in attendance - including one a few blocks away from here at LA Live.
– Martin Robinson
If you head over there right now and see all the Xbox signage and a small crowd of expectant fans you could almost squint and convince yourself you're back at E3 proper.
– Martin Robinson
It's been a slightly odd sensation being in Downtown LA at this time in June. There's still a massive takeover of the Figueroa Hotel with a big Modern Warfare 2 hoarding, there's still a contingent of hungover UK journos trying to fix their heads with coffee at the event space in the morning but everything's a bit muted.
– Martin Robinson
spookyxelectric says: I just want Virtua Fighter 6 and Outrun 3.
😔
Oh please! That'd be the absolute dream.
– Martin Robinson
PixelDragon says: I've just finished off a large bag of Rowntree's Juicers and now I feel sick.
I have some special gummie bears here from a very special shop that they seem to have in California but I'm saving them for just before the flight home.
– Martin Robinson
abczyx says: It's almost Morbin time!
I hate that I get this. Just as much as I hate how many times I've watched the Matt Smith dance video from Morbius now. It's very... compelling?
– Martin Robinson
Bertie says: I hope you are having fun in your hotel robe and slippers.
Fashion update! I'm fully dressed as I need to check out of the hotel some 15 minutes after the show ends. The glamour of reporting on the road!
– Martin Robinson
The hotel robe does look quite comfy, mind. Almost makes up for the smell of dog wee in the hotel room.
– Martin Robinson
Kami says: I've just made a pot of very posh earl grey tea, just love having a usable kitchen again!
I've only been in the US since Thursday night and I miss tea so much. I don't think I'm made out for travelling any more.
– Martin Robinson
doctorwho94 says: Maybe a world pack / expansion for Flight Simulator?
I'd only just got stuck into the Top Gun Maverick expansion before I left. It's bloody ace - feels like hotlapping has made its way into Microsoft Flight Simulator.
– Martin Robinson
Two minutes to go! Am I excited? It's so hard to tell anymore!
– Martin Robinson
But as we're on the cusp of seeing Starfield running for the first time proper, let's go with 'excited'.
– Martin Robinson
Kami says: If you're ever in my area Martin, I will have a pot of tea and cake/cookies/muffins on hand!
If could bring some over to LA right now that'd also be ace!
– Martin Robinson
Weebleman says: Alright martin, its been a while. I'll take the usual pint of 'how longs this one on for' please.
90 minutes, we're told.
– Martin Robinson
God the Morbius jokes in the chat on the stream are already unbearable.
– Martin Robinson
I think the joke might be a bit old now people.
– Martin Robinson
HERE WE GO!
– Martin Robinson
We've got an age warning too! WOOHOO!
– Martin Robinson
Does that mean swearing? Nudity? Gore? Maybe a gory nude doing a swear!
– Martin Robinson
Malek86 says: Sooooo... about that JSRF?
If Jet Set Radio Future does appear somehow I will be nude, gory and swearing.
– Martin Robinson
And we're up and running!
– Martin Robinson
Oh wow! It really is Morbius.
– Martin Robinson
Or Redfall, Arkane's new thing, even.
– Martin Robinson
smenj says: So, Prey but supernatural?
I mean that sounds like enough to get excited for.
– Martin Robinson
Weebleman says: Well, at least it aint in space
And also this. It's funny how these things seem to come in small crowds, isn't it? I got to speak to Glen Schofield about it yesterday and was understandably a bit miffed about the remake of his old space horror game coming out so close to his new space horror game.
– Martin Robinson
Redfall, though! It looks like an Arkane game - which is to say stylish and with some tangy systems, this time with a supernatural twist. Oh, and vampires!
– Martin Robinson
Kami says: Left 4 Vampires? Vampires 4 Blood? (Both sound like terrible movies...)
Terrible movies, but quite promising foundations for a game?
– Martin Robinson
There's a much bigger action focus here than we've seen in previous Arkane games, no doubt because of the co-op play it supports. It does look like a departure from Arkane's earlier games, even if it's unquestionably their work.
– Martin Robinson
Credit to Microsoft and Bethesda too - this is a proper gameplay reveal.
– Martin Robinson
As we've just had five minutes of nothing but gameplay. It's a small thing, but it really helps!
– Martin Robinson
Confirmed for a 2023 release. And wait, what's this?
– Martin Robinson
Hollow Knight Silk Song at long last!
– Martin Robinson
Do we get a release date? We're certainly getting a lot of gameplay.
– Martin Robinson
It's coming to Game Pass!
– Martin Robinson
But when? I guess that little bit of all-important information will have to wait.
– Martin Robinson
Squanch Games, them that made the Rick and Morty-themed Trover Saves the Universe, are back for more Rick and Morty themed things.
– Martin Robinson
Leading to 'Rick and Morby' jokes which really feels like the internet has run its course. Anyway, here's High on Life, coming in October 2022.
– Martin Robinson
So here's the deal! Everything we're seeing from now on out will be in the next 12 months. And there's confirmation we will be seeing Starfield.
– Martin Robinson
And 30 other titles besides! Ooh this is going to be busy.
– Martin Robinson
From leftfield - well, not exactly leftfield seeing as they're one of the biggest games companies in the world - but here's Riot.
– Martin Robinson
League of Legends, Valorant and more are all coming to Game Pass.
– Martin Robinson
Well, they're free-to-play - but you'll get perks via Game Pass.
– Martin Robinson
It feels a bit odd saying here are some free-to-play games coming to Game Pass, but I guess they'll be stickier with the perks on offer.
– Martin Robinson
So for example in Valorant you'll have all agents unlocked if playing on Game Pass.
– Martin Robinson
It is the kind of thing that would make me finally check out Valorant.
– Martin Robinson
Before quickly noping out when seeing how toxic the communities are.
– Martin Robinson
Anyway, that's all for Game Pass on PC and Mobile and is something of a big deal.
– Martin Robinson
As is this, the next game from the Flight Sim studio!
– Martin Robinson
As in it's the new Plague Tale, and it looks very assured. What a flexible studio Asobo turned out to be!
– Martin Robinson
MrZappa says: Are all of these games 8 bit or is my stream just crap?
They were confirmed to be running on the new 8 bit console (sorry about the stream quality)
– Martin Robinson
FORZA IS HERE!
– Martin Robinson
It looks a lot like old Forza.
– Martin Robinson
It's coming Spring 2013 - will we find out any more about it beyond that trailer?
– Martin Robinson
Ah yes we will - here's Dan Greenawalt and the game's director Chris Esaki. It's the most technically advanced racing game ever apparently!
– Martin Robinson
Dynamic time of day is in, as is real-time raytracing which we're seeing in action at fictional circuit Maple Valley.
– Martin Robinson
Have they fixed the godawful handling though? They say there's a 48x improvement in the accuracy of the simulation - but what does that mean, and how does it feel? I guess we won't find out for a while.
– Martin Robinson
Weather and dynamic time are features of every track - take that Gran Turismo.
– Martin Robinson
Oh my god.
– Martin Robinson
They're talking about how track temp changes which is all well and good and standard.
– Martin Robinson
But they've put the ill-fated Ginetta LMP1 car in there.
– Martin Robinson
Like a lot of Ginettas, it had a tendency to set itself on fire. Or just not get moving at all.
– Martin Robinson
A bold choice, basically.
– Martin Robinson
I can't wait to see how it feels on-track - the raytracing stuff is all well and good but Forza really needed the most attention paid to how it handled. Not long to wait, though, as Spring 2023 will come around soon enough.
– Martin Robinson
And before all that - gliders and helicopters in Microsoft Flight Sim!
– Martin Robinson
An update timed for the 40th anniverary and coming in Noveber this year.
– Martin Robinson
Ha, and what's this - the Pelican is also coming to Microsoft Flight Simulator. Do we also get to fly around a Halo ring?
– Martin Robinson
The Pelican lands today.
– Martin Robinson
Overwatch 2 next!
– Martin Robinson
The Morbius jokes persist in the chat on the stream. I wish I could just turn the internet off sometimes.
– Martin Robinson
Malek86 says: So what's the word on the OW2 beta? I hear it's mostly the same as the original, which feels like a bit of a missed chance.
I heard it's mostly the same as the original which is a bit of a missed chance (Bertie played it and pretty much said the same!)
– Martin Robinson
Confirmation, if you didn't know, what Overwatch 2 will be free-to-play unlike its predecessor. Which makes sense, really - the price tag of the original game never made sense given the fairly aggressive monetisation within.
– Martin Robinson
Is this a new Firaxis strategy? A new Age of Empires? I'm sorry, I'm clueless when it comes to smarter games like this.
– Martin Robinson
It's Ara History Untold - I've not heard of it before but it looks nice and familiar!
– Martin Robinson
Here's Pete Meanz Heinz for the Bethesda bit.
– Martin Robinson
Which means Redfall, The Elder Scrolls Online and...
– Martin Robinson
Oh wait hold up a bit here's a trailer for The Elder Scrolls Online's High Isle update which is out next week first.
– Martin Robinson
melnificent says: Thought that was civ 7 for a minute
Glad it wasn't just me!
– Martin Robinson
Hold up a bit longer! Here's something on Fallout 76's The Pitt expansion which is coming later this year.
– Martin Robinson
Then we'll get the big one?
– Martin Robinson
Wet 2 that is lolololol.
– Martin Robinson
Sorry that joke's as old as the Morbius ones clogging up the stream.
– Martin Robinson
It's Starfield time... Oh wait, it's not.
– Martin Robinson
Todd Howard will be along to show that later - so perhaps it's being saved as the big climax of the show.
– Martin Robinson
We have the inevitable but nevertheless welcome Hot Wheels expansion for Forza Horizon 5 before that.
– Martin Robinson
Ark 2 stars Vin Diesal - I think I knew that but forgot, and now I'm reminded of it that's a wonderful thing - and it's coming to Xbox.
– Martin Robinson
And Game Pass too, obviously, though that feels like it goes without saying at this point.
– Martin Robinson
This looks like Scorn, the grimdark Giger-inspired FPS.
– Martin Robinson
It looks very stylish, and we've got a release date of October 21 which is welcome - it feels like it's been a long while coming.
– Martin Robinson
Johnboyeee says: Do you think we’ll be able to play any of these games day one with Game Pass?
I really couldn't say.
– Martin Robinson
Kami says: Demo was what, four years ago? Five?
Has it been that long? It actually kind of feels like it has.
– Martin Robinson
Apologies for skipping Flintlock - it looks fine but unremarkable.
– Martin Robinson
Now, though, we've got the world exclusive reveal of a new Mojang thing.
– Martin Robinson
A new Minecraft thing, to be precise.
– Martin Robinson
Minecraft Legends, a strategy spin on Mojang's staple that's coming next Spring.
– Martin Robinson
It's hard to get a handle on what exactly it is when watching it via a 4-inch window on my laptop monitor - but it looks like a zoomed back take on Minecraft. Er, with more strategy.
– Martin Robinson
Come here for the insight, stay for the potential of me falling asleep on my keyboard at any point.
– Martin Robinson
A cutesy Mech surivial game, Lightyear Frontier looks like an awful fun time.
– Martin Robinson
A quickfire montage to help us get to that count of 30 titles - is anyone actually keeping score? We're just over halfway through the show now and it feels like we're on target to see *a lot* of things. Like Gunfire Reborn, for example!
– Martin Robinson
And The Last Case of Benedict Fox, a side scrolling adventure that's trying to make the name Benedict cool. And doing a pretty good job of it - that looked distinct.
– Martin Robinson
Interactive dramaa As Dusk Falls is next - it's got the rotoscoped look of some of Richard Linklater's films like A Scanner Darkly.
– Martin Robinson
Okay now we've seen it in action it looks less prestige drama and more something funky on Paramount's streaming services.
– Martin Robinson
But hey it does look different!
– Martin Robinson
And yay for having fellow chubby men as the lead in games. There's always that.
– Martin Robinson
Another Console Launch Exclusive!
– Martin Robinson
For Naraka Bladepoint, Netease's PvP action game that's been wowing on PC.
– Martin Robinson
It's a different take on the battle royale, essentially - and it's coming to Xbox on June 23.
– Martin Robinson
A World Premiere people!
– Martin Robinson
The guessing game in the early moments of these reveals is always exciting, sometimes edgy.
– Martin Robinson
– Martin Robinson
Will you guess the game right? Will you think it's something new and exciting until people point out it's been on PC for a year where it's a bestseller?
– Martin Robinson
Or will it be something cool like Pentiment that looks like a playable Bayeaux tapestry?
– Martin Robinson
You can never tell!
– Martin Robinson
Like I was just about to say this was a new trailer for Mythforce because those 80s kids TV vibes.
– Martin Robinson
I would have been totally wrong though! It's instead an update for Obsidian's Grounded.
– Martin Robinson
– Martin Robinson
You're always on your toes, basically.
– Martin Robinson
It's finally leaving Early Access, though, with the full game coming this September.
– Martin Robinson
See, now I'm lost again - it's a new game from publisher Raw Fury, it has robots that look like they've come from Chappie and you can smash them in the face in a Tenchu-style stealth game with supernatural elements.
– Martin Robinson
And it's called Freban - out 2023.
– Martin Robinson
There's a relentless pace to this showcase, which is very welcome - they're showing off a lot - but makes it hard to have anything soak in.
– Martin Robinson
These vampire games really aren't helping kill the Morbius chat off in the stream comments either.
– Martin Robinson
It's Diablo 4, which now has a proper name.
– Martin Robinson
Oh no it doesn't I misread the press release that just came in.
– Martin Robinson
See, it's exciting isn't it? Anyway we're getting confirmation that the necromancer class is returning for Diablo 4.
– Martin Robinson
I hadn't realised this was Diablo - we're used to seeing big lush cinematics and those cutscenes seemed quite budget in comparison.
– Martin Robinson
In action, though, this does look like everything Diablo 4 promised to be - grim, gory and full of action.
– Martin Robinson
Indeed, a proper open world Diablo looks very compelling indeed.
– Martin Robinson
There's a dedicated PvP zone where if you get too good you'll be marked out so people will hunt you down for your loot, and there's some lip service being paid to the end game right now.
– Martin Robinson
A 2023 release, confirmed for consoles and PC. Next year is going to be so busy.
– Martin Robinson
Thankfully we've got the likes of Sea of Thieves to keep us tided over until then.
– Martin Robinson
This feels more like a reminder of what's to be enjoyed in Sea of Thieves - which is fair enough, as there's a lot there with Season 7 bringing even more when it launches on July 21.
– Martin Robinson
OMG is this Fable Legends returning?
– Martin Robinson
I mean of course it isn't but wouldn't that be a thing.
– Martin Robinson
It is instead Ravenlok, another 2023 release.
– Martin Robinson
(That's also coming to Game Pass, of course).
– Martin Robinson
A new Annapurna game now, this time from one of the talents behind Limbo and Inside.
– Martin Robinson
And it looks aptly arty, enigmatic and melancholic given the track record.
– Martin Robinson
Cocoon - another 2023 release. And probably not a tie-in with those amazing 80s sci-fi films.
– Martin Robinson
Oh wow - a new Team Ninja game next. A new Nioh? Some kind of grimdark musou?
– Martin Robinson
I'm playing the guessing game again, but this one really looks interesting.
– Martin Robinson
Wolong Fallen Dynasty - another 2023 release, and presumably tying in somehow to the team's Dynasty Warriors series?
– Martin Robinson
Perhaps most significantly it heralds a partnership between Microsoft and Team Ninja and more work begin done with Japanese devs.
– Martin Robinson
Like Shin Megami Tensei coming to Xbox by way of Persona 3 Portable, Persona 4 Golden and Persona 5.
– Martin Robinson
Malek86 says: There's like 300 hours of JRPGing here
That feels like a conservative estimate.
– Martin Robinson
Here's the big one then.
– Martin Robinson
Kojima and Microsoft are best friends confirmed.
– Martin Robinson
And here's what they're working on - using Microsoft's cloud technology to help bring Kojima's horror vision to life.
– Martin Robinson
Kami says: I didn't hate Death Stranding!
Seeing how Sony moved quickly on maybe they did?
– Martin Robinson
I spoke too soon about the Kojima announcement - it seems they're not ready to reveal the project, but it's odds-on that it'll be the recently leaked horror project.
– Martin Robinson
Around 10 minutes left, which feels like a perfectly Starfield-shaped whole to fill.
– Martin Robinson
And indeed, we're ending on the big gameplay reveal of Starfield - we won't get to play it this year, but it's damn nice to see that it's an actual real video game we might get to play at some point soon.
– Martin Robinson
SBandy says: If Goldeneye Remastered is a thing, maybe Nintendo gets the reveal.
That actually makes some sort of sense? There was convincing word we'd be getting a Nintendo Direct next week which would be a nice opportunity to do so.
– Martin Robinson
smenj says: Todd, please just tell us you've changed the engine finally
...
– Martin Robinson
Is it a Bethesda Studios game if it doesn't look a bit janky?
– Martin Robinson
This doesn't actually look that janky.
– Martin Robinson
ToastyJC says: The preroll said "Xbox Console Exclusive"
Does that mean no PC?
That means the only console it's coming to is Xbox - it'll be on PC too!
– Martin Robinson
I mean it looks every inch the Bethesda Game Studios title with its exploration and slightly stiff third-person animation and combat.
– Martin Robinson
It actually looks like a murkier No Man's Sky with its crafting and laser-mining tool.
– Martin Robinson
There's a first-person shooter element that looks... functional.
– Martin Robinson
And confirmation that lockpicking Bethesda-style is still a thing in the future of Starfield.
– Martin Robinson
There's some more life in the captial city that's being explored - but after such a protracted wait I can't help but be a bit disappointed by Starfield.
– Martin Robinson
These games aren't technical showcases, mind - they only come alive when you get to explore their worlds for yourselves so let's not read too much into it all right now.
– Martin Robinson
Bennyjj81 says: Recommended. Saved you guys a job Martin. You're welcome.
Printing this review now. Thanks!
– Martin Robinson
See, this is the good stuff - the character creator that's looking enjoyably in-depth.
– Martin Robinson
Skills can be levelled up and *ranked* up by using those skills in the field.
– Martin Robinson
You can build outposts and hire characters to keep them up and running.
– Martin Robinson
And you can build your own space ship and staff it with your own crew members.
– Martin Robinson
And now this is coming into focus a bit more it's looking a lot more impressive - the visuals are typically underwhelming, but the possibilities of what you can do in the world seem truly exciting.
– Martin Robinson
Like flying a ship!
– Martin Robinson
I was not expecting to be reminded of No Man's Sky so much.
– Martin Robinson
The space combat looks more convincing than the terrestrial combat.
– Martin Robinson
And now we've seen it all together Starfield is indeed looking impressive.
– Martin Robinson
We're finishing with a glimpse of the game's scale - see that moon over there? You can go there!
– Martin Robinson
Or any of over 1000 planets. This will be a big game.
– Martin Robinson
And that was a proper big video game show.
– Martin Robinson
Quite something Microsoft put together there - ending on Starfield helped, but the KojPro news was something of an old-fashioned megaton (even if it had already leaked) and we got decent looks at Forza and Diablo with some nice new surprises besides.
– Martin Robinson
Comments