What time is the PlayStation Showcase?

Knowing the PlayStation Showcase time will help you watch what can easily be described as Sony’s E3 press conference moment of the year.

Expectations are high for this PlayStation Showcase as it may offer insight into a number of the big releases arriving on PlayStation 5 this year, such as Final Fantasy 16.

So read on to find out what the PlayStation Showcase time is, along with how you can watch the PlayStation Showcase and our thoughts on what might be included.

Final Fantasy 16 is the Darkest Final Fantasy Yet - Final Fantasy XVI New Gameplay

PlayStation Showcase livestream time in UK, BST, CEST, EDT and PDT The PlayStation Showcase livestream starts on Wednesday 24th May at 9pm (BST) in the UK on both the official PlayStation YouTube and Twitch channels. In other timezones, the PlayStation Showcase livestream time is: UK - 9pm (BST)

- 9pm (BST) Europe - 10pm (CEST)

- 10pm (CEST) East Coast US - 1pm (EDT)

- 1pm (EDT) West Coast US - 4pm (PDT) According to the official PlayStation blog, the 'show will run a bit over an hour' so keep that in mind if you’re going to watch it. If you're planning on watching the PlayStation Showcase, then you can follow along with us thanks to the PlayStation Showcase live report. If you do miss the showcase (or want to go to bed), then, like the 2021 Showcase, it will most likely appear on YouTube shortly after the livestream ends. This means you can watch the Showcase back at your own leisure. Final Fantasy 16 is one of the games we might see during the PlayStation Showcase.