Watch the PlayStation Showcase with us tonight, right here, from 9pm

It's sort of summertime which means it's sort of press conference time which means Sony's doing a PlayStation Showcase tonight, and you can watch it right here with us from 9pm UK time. That's 10pm CEST or 1pm PDT / 4pm EDT.

The show will be an hour long, apparently, and I'll be live reporting everything going on while chatting with you in the comments, because I have four hands.

So what can we expect? Well, Final Fantasy 16 will no doubt feature highly, what with it being a timed exclusive for PlaySation 5 and all, and with it being due next month. Will we get a demo date, perhaps? I'd also expect a solid look at Insomniac's new Spider-Man 2 game, due this autumn, which we still haven't seen a great deal of.

Speaking of solid: could the Metal Gear Solid 3 remake have some kind of exclusivity on PlayStation 5? Maybe we'll find out more tonight. And while we're at it, might Kojima be in the wings ready to tell us more about Death Stranding 2? When isn't he at a press conference - am I right?

We're hoping Sony might take the opportunity to tell us more about The Last of Us multiplayer project and the co-operative Horizon online project, meanwhile. And Ian specifically is holding out - and has long been holding out - for Half Life: Alyx on PS VR2. Is he dreaming?

Sony has said PS VR2 will be a part of the line-up tonight, though, and early sales of the virtual reality headset have been promising - at least, they have been compared to PS VR1.

So! Let the excitement bubble up and join us for a chat while Sony shows us what it has in store.