Watch Ian play PS VR2 games until his Sense controllers run out of batteries

Happy PlayStation VR2 launch day everyone! Sort of...

If you live in the UK you're going to have to wait until the 22nd of February to get your hands on your much anticipated, pre-ordered PS VR2 headset. But, much like how people around the world celebrate New Years Eve at different times, the release of the PS VR2 is actually rolling out across the globe in accordance with humanity's long established time zones.

We've already got our PS VR2 though so we're allowed to skip some of that waiting and start streaming PS VR2 gameplay from 1pm GMT today, which is when Sony's headset starts launching somewhere near the equator in the Central Pacific Ocean! (This could be wrong, I'm bad with geography and maps and thinking.)

But anyway, that's exactly what I'm going to do with the epic PlayStation VR2 launch day live stream that's embedded in the handy video player above these words! My Sense Controllers are fully charged and I'm going to dip into as many PS VR2 launch games as possible before the batteries run out (approx 4.5-5 hrs) in order to give you the best idea of what to expect from the headset and the games on offer when it finally launches here!

To celebrate this momentous occasion I'll be streaming things like Horizon Call of the Mountain, Gran Turismo 7, Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge and much, much more. It's a veritable pick 'n' mix of PS VR2 launch day content and I'll be trying to fit in as many games as possible. So, if you're looking to pass the time between now and when you get your hands on your own helmet (ooer), come hang out with me and my PS VR2 in today's epic live stream!