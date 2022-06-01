Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Martyr gets a PS5 and Xbox Series X/S version later in 2022

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Martyr gets a PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S version later in 2022, publisher Nacon has announced.

The current-gen console version of NeocoreGames' well-received 2018 action RPG chucks in all 25 DLCs and extensions already released as well as "enhanced" features, including native 4K support, higher resolution textures, improved physics (including destructible environments), cross-gen multiplayer modes and DualSense controller features.

The new trailer is below:

Watch on YouTube Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Martyr PS5 and Xbox Series X and S trailer.

The new incoming Sororitas class (an Inquisitor with an Adepta Sororitas background) hits PS5 and Xbox Series X and S at a later date, Nacon said.

Nacon didn't say whether existing owners of Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Martyr on console get a free upgrade or can upgrade at a discounted price. We've asked for clarification.