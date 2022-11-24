Our picks of the best Black Friday deals

Black Friday 2022
Want to know what Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's Ghost looks like under the mask?

Squad ghouls.
News by Victoria Kennedy News reporter
A Modern Warfare 2 dataminer has revealed a character model for Call of Duty's Ghost that shows his unmasked face.

Ghost's face has been one of Call of Duty's biggest mysteries since his introduction. Just who is it that hides behind that slightly unnerving facial covering?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's accolades trailer.

Well, this mystery is a mystery no more, as Ghost has - quite literally - been unmasked by Redditor Crafty-Astronomer905 (thanks PCGamesN).

You can see Ghost in all his full-facial glory in the image below.

Did you know, Ghost is in such good shape because he exorcises regularly.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Ghost's actual face appears to be modelled after Samuel Roukin, who provided both the voice and motion-capture performance for the character in Modern Warfare 2. This is in keeping with the series' other characters and their actors, such as Captain Price.

So, is this who you were expecting? Or, do you just feel like you've seen a ghost (see what I did there)?

In another big Call of Duty surprise, today we also found out how John "Soap" MacTavish got his nickname.

While dataminers are busy mining the game's data in the background, the ongoing battle for Call of Duty rages on between Sony and Microsoft.

Most recently, Sony dunked on EA's Battlefield series in its arguments against Microsoft's buyout of Activision Blizzard, using this franchise as evidence that Call of Duty "is not replicable". In fact, Sony says other games simply cannot compete with Call of Duty's success.

