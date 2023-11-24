Very has knocked £320 off this Acer Nitro 5 3070 gaming laptop for Black Friday

This Black Friday event is probably the ideal time to upgrade your gaming rig, as there are significant discounts available on gaming laptops and desktops that don't occur very often.

Right now, Very have this 17-inch Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop with a beefy Nvidia RTX 3070 for just £879. That's a huge £320 off the previous retail price.

The Ryzen 7 5800H has eight cores and 16 threads, making multitasking a breeze, especially when paired with 16GB of memory. Combined with the Nvidia RTX 3070, you'll be able to play the latest games without much challenge, and the fast CPU will allow you to switch between visual and performance settings in a breeze.

And if you choose performance, that's when you'll be able to take advantage of the 144Hz full HD IPS display. So few laptops are released with a 17-inch display these days, so to get a high-performing gaming laptop at this price with this screen size is a real treat.

