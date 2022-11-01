Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong publisher says box's PS5 upgrade listing was "mistake"

Despite saying differently on both the front and back of the game's box, it sounds like owners of Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong's PS4 version won't actually get their promised free PS5 upgrade.

A post on Reddit detailing a message from Nacon's customer support claims the publisher made an error advertising the upgrade.

"We inform you that the developers confirm that if you bought the version of the video game for PS4 it is not possible to update the video game for the PS5 version," Nacon explained in a reply to one owner of a PS4 version of the game.

Watch on YouTube Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong - Galeb Character Trailer.

"Unfortunately, Swansong is not a cross-gen product," it went on. "If it's mentioned on the box it's a mistake."

Eurogamer has reached out to Sony and Nacon for further comment on this matter.

In September last year, Sony boss Jim Ryan admitted the company "missed the mark" when it initially announced Horizon Forbidden West's standard and special editions would not include Dual Entitlement (Sony's label for granting you both the PS4 and PS5 versions of the same game) on their release.

In this case, the company listened to its community's outcry, and later announced those who bought Horizon Forbidden West on PS4 would be able upgrade to the PS5 version for free.

While Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong is not a PlayStation exclusive, this background does make it odd that Nacon is apparently not honouring its marketing - mistake or not.