If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Valve making early start on Q4 Steam Deck reservations, as it beats production estimates again

Getting there bit by bit.
Victoria Kennedy avatar
News by Victoria Kennedy News reporter
Published on

For those of you still waiting to get your hands on one of Valve's portable Steam Deck PCs, there is good news.

Valve has announced it has "beaten [its] own estimates yet again" thanks to "increased production".

Watch on YouTube
The Steam Deck's launch trailer.

As a result, it has now sent out all its emails to those in the Q3 bracket of reservations, and is now getting a headstart on those in Q4.

"We've updated the store page to reflect this, with an updated bucket description: September-December," Valve wrote in its post.

This news follows on from Valve assuring its community that those Q4 emails "[were not] a mistake" earlier in the year.

Meanwhile, if you are still not sure if the Steam Deck is for you, you can have a read of Digital Foundry's review here.

Or, for those of you that already have one to call your own, why not check out our guide on getting the best out of your Steam Deck when it is docked.

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

About the Author

Victoria Kennedy avatar

Victoria Kennedy

News reporter

Victoria developed a deep love for video games since watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who won’t), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer.net Merch