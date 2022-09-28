Valve lists autumn, winter, spring Steam sale dates

Do you only shop on Steam when there's deep discounts to be had? If so, Valve has issued the following list of dates to pop in your calendar.

Details of when Steam's next autumn, winter and spring sales will begin have been detailed - and yes, that spring sale date replaces the previous Lunar New Year celebration.

Steam's Autumn Sale is first up, and will run from 22nd to 29th November.

Watch on YouTube Eurogamer Newscast: How damaging are video game leaks?

Following that, Valve will hold its annual Winter Sale on 22nd December to 5th January.

And in 2023, the store's newly-titled Spring Sale will be held from 16th to 23rd March.

On the retired Lunar New Year Sale, Valve has said it is responding to feedback that the event was often situated too soon after its big winter sale.

"We first ran a Lunar New Year Sale on Steam back in 2016 to celebrate the influx of game developers and customers from territories like Hong Kong, Taiwan, China, and South Korea," Valve wrote in a blog post explaining the changes. "Publishers and players worldwide were excited about the additional opportunity for a big Steam sale. However, over the years we've received feedback that Lunar New Year was often much too close to the December holiday sale period.

"We think many publishers will still opt to discount games around the Lunar New Year holiday, using the custom discount tools. But we suspect customers will be better served by a little bit more time between the big Steam-wide seasonal sales."

Is there anything you're looking out for a discount on?