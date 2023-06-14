If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Unannounced Lego football game pops up in Korea

Lego 2K Goooal!

Lego Goooal!
2K's unannounced Lego football game has popped up on the Korean game ratings website.

It's called Lego 2K Goooal! (with three O's).

The game's existence was first leaked last year by VGC, which reported the title as being developed by UK studio Sumo Digital, of Sonic Racing and LittleBigPlanet 3 fame. Now, the game has leaked again, via the ever-reliable Game Rating and Administration Committee of Korea (thanks, Gematsu).

Newscast: The best of Xbox, Ubisoft and Summer Games Fest.

Goooal! was reportedly once set for launch before last year's World Cup, ahead of the now-released Lego 2K Drive. Obviously those release dates ended up shifting, for reasons unknown.

2K officially confirmed its partnership with Lego a few months back, with the reveal of Lego 2K Drive and a promise that further Lego 2K games were on the way.

It seems likely we'll hear more about Lego 2K Goooal! officially in the near future. Eurogamer has contacted 2K for more.

Lego has recently expanded its video game focus with deals spread across numerous publishers. Alongside 2K, and Lego's long-standing deal with Warner Bros. for licensed games made by TT Games, Lego also signed a major partnership with Fortnite maker Epic Games. It's expected we'll see the fruits of that later this year.

