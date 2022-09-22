Ubisoft's Splinter Cell remake will update story for a "modern-day audience"

A new job listing for the upcoming Splinter Cell remake has revealed that Ubisoft is updating its story for a "modern-day audience", and that it hopes to bring in new fans to the franchise.

This listing (spotted by PSU) is for a scriptwriter and reads: "Using the first Splinter Cell game as our foundation we are rewriting and updating the story for a modern-day audience".

The post goes on to state that Ubisoft intends to "keep the spirit and themes of the original game" with this remake while "exploring [its] characters and the world to make them more authentic and believable."

Ubisoft announces its Splinter Cell remake.

The job description closes with Ubisoft stating it is looking for a writer who can create a "cohesive and compelling narrative experience for a new audience of Splinter Cell fans".

Ubisoft announced its plans to remake Splinter Cell in December last year. At this time, the company said this game is being built "from the ground up" with updated visuals and improved design elements to "match player comfort and expectations".

In addition to this, Ubisoft confirmed the game will be linear, and won't feature any open world gameplay, much like the originals.

The first Splinter Cell game released all the way back in 2002. Since then, several other mainline titles have been released to a varying degree of success. The most recent of these, Blacklist, came out in 2013.

Eurogamer gave Blacklist an 8/10 on its release, with Tom Bramwell calling it a "great fusion of cinematic storytelling and expressive gameplay systems in a cool location".

However, he also noted it can often feel like Blacklist is "being pulled in two directions at once, and only one of them is a place you'll want to go."