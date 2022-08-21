Ubisoft+ may be launching on Xbox soon

It looks like Ubisoft+ - Ubisoft's own game subscription service - may finally be on the way to Xbox.

Up until now, Ubisoft+ has only been available to players on PC, but a service that scrapes Xbox's backend and spotted by our friends at VGC has reportedly found an Ubisoft+ logo in the system, hinting that Ubisoft+ may be coming soon.

Ubisoft+: Get Monthly Rewards and Play 100+ Games.

A prior announcement confirmed that Ubisoft+ - unlike EA Play - would not be part of Xbox Game Pass, and this is unlikely to have changed, particularly as a cut-down version of the Ubisoft sub, Ubisoft+ Classics, is available within the upper tiers of Sony's rival PS Plus. We'll have to wait until we get a formal announcement to confirm that either way, though.

Ubisoft+ gives access to over 100 Ubisoft games and DLC - including new releases - for £13 ($15 / €15) a month. For a couple of quid more, you can access it via Stadia, too.

Tencent is reportedly trying to become Ubisoft's single-largest shareholder - overtaking that of the company's founding Guillemot family. Tencent already owns around five percent of Ubisoft, as well as chunks of dozens of other video game companies, big and small. Now, it's seeking more and has offered "way above" the company's current share valuation in order to sweeten the deal.

"A Better Ubisoft" - a group which has been campaigning for improved working conditions since the company was hit with allegations of a toxic work environment - says its demands for change have not been met despite Ubisoft boss Yves Guillemot vowing he would do "everything in [his] power to ensure that everyone... feels welcomed, respected, and safe".