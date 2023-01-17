If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Two days from death, Stadia fans battle to become Worm Game's number one

Make me want to wriggle wriggle.

Tom Phillips Deputy Editor
Worm Game.

With less than two days to go until Stadia's full shutdown, owners of Google's failed cloud gaming service are bracing themselves for the end.

Over the weekend, Google unveiled a final surprise: Worm Game, a colourful version of Snake used within the company for testing purposes. Now, Stadia's remaining fans are fighting for the top spot on Worm Games' leaderboard before everything gets switched off forever (thanks, The Gamer).

Its unclear how many players are still actively using their Stadia console, but screenshots show at least a hundred have dipped in to try Google's farewell release, which also includes a credits screen for the service.

Eurogamer Newscast: What to look forward to in 2023!

Whoever holds the top spot on Worm Game when Google Stadia shuts down will forever be the best at the game. However, the point will also be renderd somewhat moot as the game and its leaderboard - along with everything else on Stadia - will then promptly become unavailable. Best save a screenshot to prove your bragging rights!

Google Stadia is set to shut down at 11.59pm Pacific time tomorrow, Wednesday 18th January, which is 8am on Thursday morning here in the UK.

