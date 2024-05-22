Twitch now lets you filter out and blur unwanted sexualised content

Twitch will now let users filter out or blur unwanted content.

Last year, Twitch introduced Content Classification Labels for streamers to tag their streams accordingly. Now these can be used to filter out streams that include mature content, sexual themes, gambling, drug use, and more.

Further, there's now an option to blur stream thumbnails with sexual themes, so your homepage won't be filled with inappropriate imagery.

The new feature follows a number of controversies on the Amazon-owned streaming platform.

Back in 2022, Twitch prohibited unlicensed gambling streams after several influential streamers threatened to strike. It's a huge issue on the platform, with popular streamers like xQc losing millions of dollars to online casinos. Gambling can now be filtered out.

More recently, Twitch updated its community guidelines multiple times to prohibit sexualised content, as streamers found new ways to push the limits. In March, for instance, some streamers were using intimate body parts as green screens. That followed a rollback of changes after an influx of explicit artwork on the platform.

Now that type of content can be filtered out entirely, or thumbnails can be blurred.

"We believe Twitch should be a welcoming place for everyone, and recognise that content enjoyed by some may not be a good fit for others," said VP of community products Jeremy Forrester in a blog post on the changes.

"Our goal with these changes is to make it easier for you to have a Twitch experience that's right for you and to choose the communities that you want to be a part of. We recognise that everyone's viewing preferences differ, and you should have more control over what you encounter when you come to Twitch."

Further changes to the platform are on the way this year as outlined by CEO Dan Clancy in an open letter back in March. That includes an improved mobile experience with a new Twitch mobile app, as well as a continued commitment to reduce harassment.